Leo Varadkar marches with his partner in the St Patrick's Day parade in New York

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

With reporting by Christina Finn in New York City

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR marched with his partner, Matt, in the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York.

He was joined by the Mayor of New York Bill De Blasio.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he’s very proud to march in the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York pic.twitter.com/9iVepHqqrt — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) March 17, 2018 Source: TheJournal Politics /Twitter

Leading the parade through the high-rise streets, his presence at the parade is thought to be particularly significant given that it was only two years ago that the ban restricting gay rights groups marching in the annual parade was lifted.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the parade, the Taoiseach said:

“On a personal level it’s a real privilege to be here in New York, in a city that is so close to Ireland in so many different ways,” he said.

“I’d a chance to meet the Mayor and the Ambassador this morning and I’m going to be able to march in the parade now with my partner which is something that is a sign of change and a sign of great diversity, not just in Ireland but among the great community here as well.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar marching in the St Patrick's Day parade with his partner Matt alongside him pic.twitter.com/IRwNzLAYej — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) March 17, 2018 Source: TheJournal Politics /Twitter

The move by the Taoiseach to march in the parade with his partner comes days after he raised the issue of LGBT rights with Vice-President Mike Pence.

Not surprisingly, plenty of Irish-Americans stopped the Taoiseach for chats and selfies today.

The New York City parade is one of the largest St Patrick’s Day parades in the world.