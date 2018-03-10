  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A look at Limerick's new multi-million courthouse

The courthouse is part of a €135 million redesign of court buildings across the country.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
6 hours ago 14,907 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3891679

DSC_1799 Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha

THIS WEEK, LIMERICK opened its new courthouse’s doors, and hosted one of the most significant court cases of the decade.

For just the second time in the State’s history, the Supreme Court was based outside of Dublin, hearing cases for three days this week. On its last day there, Wednesday, it gave its judgement on the ‘unborn’ case which had delayed the draft legislation on the proposed Eighth Amendment referendum.

The new courthouse is part of a €135 million investment in courthouse buildings. The new premises, located on Limerick’s Mulgrave Street, is one of a number of redesigns that had been planned for court buildings across the country.

The plan has created 700 full-time jobs in the country during the construction of the courthouses.

Old courthouse buildings in Drogheda, Letterkenny and Wexford have been refurbished as part of the plan with other courthouses in Cork, Mullingar and Waterford expected to open later this year.

When the plans were first announced in 2015, it was stated that the new designs were “expected to deliver broad improvements and efficiencies including reduced waiting times and a reduction in litigation costs”.

Photo upload 27th February 2018 013 Source: Gerry Curran

About Limerick’s new court

The new Limerick courthouse is located on the site of a former artillery barracks, one of four in existence in Limerick in the 19th century.

The design incorporates two historic brick gatehouses (which are still visible at the entrance) with a modern bright design of wood and steely grey.

DSC_1807 People gathered outside Court 2 for the Supreme Court's judgement on Wednesday. Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha

Once you walk through the ‘gatehouse’ entrance, you pass through a walkway with glass on either side, that brings you to a wide, open, bright hall.

The hallway is flanked by two wooden staircases that lead to the upper floor (picture below shows the view from the top of the step).

DSC_1814 Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha

There are six courtrooms in total, each with natural light and views of the sky. The building also has consultation rooms, the jury assembly area, legal practitioner’s rooms, court offices and victim support services.

Limestone was one of the main materials used, which is used in the protected buildings that form a part of the structure, and feature in other Limerick builds.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke said that the “magnificent” courthouse was “a fine building by any standard”.

Photo upload 27th February 2018 032 Source: Gerry Curran

“It stands on an historic location in Mulgrave Street, on the site of the former artillery barracks dating from 1810. Little of the barracks remains, due to a fire in July 1922 following an occupation of the buildings during the Civil War.”

History of the building

Limerick has a history as a defensive stronghold: in the mid-19th century there were four barracks in Limerick city as it was the headquarters of the south-western district.

As referenced by the Chief Justice, the site of the new courthouse is located on a former artillery barracks, which was completed in 1807 and was in use throughout the 19th century.

DSC_1804 Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha

During this period, Mulgrave Street was developing as an institutional district. The artillery barracks, county prison, lunatic asylum (as it was called then), county hospital and the municipal cemetery all formed part of this district.

A number of different barracks buildings were located within this complex, including stables, wagon shed, workshops, straw store, hay store, mobilisation stores, officers’ quarters, magazine, arms storage, and several outbuildings, two of which survive today.

The surviving buildings (the gatehouses, the outbuildings and the magazine store) are listed as protected structures and so were incorporated into the new design rather than being knocked down.

Read: Supreme Court rejects definition of ‘unborn’ as an unborn child in Constitution

Read: We’re spending €135m on new courthouses to help cut waiting lists

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
188,984  127
2
'Any possibility of a threesome?' - Blane McIlroy tells rape trial of 4am text to Paddy Jackson
101,700  0
3
A young girl has died in suspected meningitis outbreak
96,876  12
Fora
1
'I remember seeing the cracks appearing in 2005 - property prices just didn't add up'
426  0
2
A court has cleared the way for pubs to trade into the early hours of Good Friday
166  0
3
'Universities are criticised for taking in too many foreign students – but we want even more'
51  0
The42
1
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
36,992  6
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
24,786  9
3
As it happened: Dundalk vs Cork City, Airtricity League Premier Division
23,800  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
8,082  3
2
Here's why I am obsessed with Hugh Grant's extremely eventful 2010s
6,155  0
3
10 of the weirdest Dear Deidre problems ever shared
5,289  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
Former RTE producer Kieran Creaven sentenced to 18 months for child sex offences
HSE
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
School principal speaks of 'terrible tragedy' after young girl dies from suspected meningitis
HSE paramedic changes plea to guilty over assaulting two female students by putting them in choke hold
GARDAí
Four arrested as gardaÃ­ say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
Driver dies after car collides with articulated truck in Cavan
€60,000-worth of cannabis from Thailand seized in Tralee
DUBLIN
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Students' exam fee protest shuts down access to Book of Kells
Dublin without All-Star defender for Kerry clash as one-match ban upheld

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie