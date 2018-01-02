Man charged with brother's murder told gardaí: 'Sorry, I didn't mean it'

A MAN CHARGED with the murder of his brother in Co Limerick three days ago said “I didn’t mean it” when charged, a court has heard.

29 year-old Gerard Lynch, with an address at Main Street, Pallaskenry, is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Willie Lynch on 30 December last.

Garda Alan O’Donnell gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Gerard Lynch.

The court heard that his reply, when charged last night, was “Sorry, I didn’t mean it”.

Inspector Alan Cullen made an application for the 29 year-old to be remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court, via video-link, next week.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell, who was assigned to represent him, asked Judge Mary Larkin that his client be given all medical assistance required while in custody.

Judge Larkin remanded the accused in custody to appear again next Tuesday.