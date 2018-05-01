  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Gardaí investigating sexual assault on Limerick student

Investigations are ongoing.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 1 May 2018, 9:20 AM
1 hour ago 5,807 Views 6 Comments
Image: Wanderley Massafelli
Image: Wanderley Massafelli

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK are investigating a sexual assault on a female student in the city.

The attack took place at around 3am on Tuesday, 17 April.

Gardaí from Mayorstone Park are investigating an incident that occurred on the Ennis Road area.

A woman in her 20s reported that she was sexually assaulted, attacked and robbed by an unknown male, who is now being hunted by gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the alleged assault can contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061 456 980.

