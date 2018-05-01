Gardaí investigating sexual assault on Limerick student

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK are investigating a sexual assault on a female student in the city.

The attack took place at around 3am on Tuesday, 17 April.

Gardaí from Mayorstone Park are investigating an incident that occurred on the Ennis Road area.

A woman in her 20s reported that she was sexually assaulted, attacked and robbed by an unknown male, who is now being hunted by gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the alleged assault can contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061 456 980.