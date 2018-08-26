IT IS THE second day of Pope Francis’ official papal visit to Ireland and there is a packed schedule to get through.

He will start his day at Knock Shrine, where crowds have gathered this morning despite the heavy rain. And this afternoon he will travel to the Phoenix Park in Dublin, where his mass is expected to draw as many as 500,000 people.

To coincide with this mass, there will be a vigil in Tuam, Co Galway, to remember those who died in the mother and baby home. There will also be an event at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin.

Our reporters Daragh Brophy and Nicky Ryan are out and about once again to bring you the latest updates and images from the visit.