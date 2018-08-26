This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 August, 2018
IT IS THE second day of Pope Francis’ official papal visit to Ireland and there is a packed schedule to get through.

He will start his day at Knock Shrine, where crowds have gathered this morning despite the heavy rain. And this afternoon he will travel to the Phoenix Park in Dublin, where his mass is expected to draw as many as 500,000 people.

To coincide with this mass, there will be a vigil in Tuam, Co Galway, to remember those who died in the mother and baby home. There will also be an event at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin.

Our reporters Daragh Brophy and Nicky Ryan are out and about once again to bring you the latest updates and images from the visit.

Pope Francis is now addressing the crowd.

Source: Sky News

Speaking of the Virgin Mary, he said: “I presented to her all the victims of abuse, of whatever kind, committed by members of the Church in Ireland.

“None of us can fail to be moved by the stories of young people who suffered abuse, were robbed of their innocence and left scarred by painful memories. This open wound challenges us to be firm and decisive in the pursuit of truth and justice.

“I beg the lord’s forgiveness for these sins and for the scandal and betrayal felt by so many in God’s family. I ask our blessed mother to intercede for the healing of the survivors and to confirm every member of our Christian family in the resolve never again to permit these situations to occur.”

Next, Pope Francis will deliver a brief address to those gathered outside and will then lead them in the Angelus prayer, which will be in Latin.

Pilgrims in Knock are now joining the pope in a silent prayer.

If you’re interested in learning more about how Knock turned into a global pilgrimage site, we’ve got everything you need to know about the ‘strange occurrences’ here.

We have an update from Daragh Brophy at the Phoenix Park:

“It was very wet indeed here at the site of the papal Mass, when we arrived shortly after 9am this morning.

“The weather has eased a bit now. There’s a steady stream of people arriving – but it’s mostly people involved in the ceremony at the moment (choirs, priests etc).

One women who’s singing today said she had walked to the papal cross from O’Connell Street. She was also at the concert at Croke Park last night and said she was delighted the pope had spent so long touring the playing field in his Popemobile.

“There’ll be more of that later, before the Mass itself starts at 3pm. The pope will be here at 2.30 and will, once again, tour the site on the back of his custom vehicle.

“There are reporters from around 30 countries in a giant media centre with 400 work areas – including lots of reporters from religious newspapers and broadcasters.”

Pope Francis has now arrived in Knock village and is driving through in the Popemobile, thankfully not as quickly as he travelled through Dublin yesterday.

Source: RTE

There was disappointment yesterday that the pope did not apologise or acknowledge a cover-up by the Church in his speech, though he did address the general topic of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy.

Last night, Darren McGavin, a survivor of abuse at the hands of former priest Tony Walsh called for greater accountability within the Catholic Church.

McGavin told a ‘Separate Church and State’ meeting at Dublin’s Gresham Hotel last night that he had hoped to meet with the pope during his visit “because I represent nine lads in Ballyfermot that died from suicide at the hands of Fr Tony Walsh”.

To coincide with the mass at the Phoenix Park later, we will also have an event at the the Garden of Remembrance. People will gather in solidarity with with survivors of clerical abuse.

Artists including Hozier, Roisin O from Thanks Brother and Liam O’Maonlai will perform at it.

And in Tuam, Co Galway, Catherine Corless has oraganised an event to remember everyone who died at the mother and baby home.

The first of the mass goers are being allowed in to take their seats. It will be a long wait for them now though.

If you are in Dublin, don’t forget that there are road closures – 80 in total – there too due to the mass at the Phoenix Park later.

Areas impacted include Ballyfermot, Chapelizod, Castleknock, Navan Road, Islandbridge, and the north and south quays.

People are advised to take public transport, but these services are expected to be very busy as the hundreds of thousands attending the mass will be using the bus and Luas to get there.

If you really need to get somewhere today, here’s our bumper guide for getting around.

Meanwhile, Daragh Brophy reports there are 8km tailbacks in Mayo this morning.

Some 45,000 people applied for the free tickets to the pope’s Knock visit. Organisers were encouraging them to travel by coach, warning motorists that they would face a 3km walk to the event.

Pope Francis will only stay in Knock for about an hour. At the shrine he will lead the Angelus prayer – the time has been changed to fit his schedule.

Good morning! It was an early start at Knock Shrine for people hoping to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis. So far the weather has not been in their favour…

The pope is due at Knock Shrine at 9.45am and in the last few minutes he landed at Knock International Airport.

