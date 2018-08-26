This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Vatican official accuses pope of failing to act on abuse by ex-Cardinal

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has called on Pope Francis to resign.

By Associated Press Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 8:42 AM
Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pictured in March 2015.
Image: Robert Franklin/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Robert Franklin/AP/Press Association Images

THE VATICAN’S RETIRED ambassador to the US has purportedly penned an 11-page letter accusing senior Vatican officials of knowing as early as 2000 that the disgraced former archbishop of Washington, ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, regularly invited seminarians into his bed but they still promoted him to cardinal.

The letter, an extraordinary intervention from a one-time Holy See diplomat, also accuses Pope Francis of having initially rehabilitated McCarrick despite being informed of his penchant for young seminarians in 2013, soon after he was elected pope.

The National Catholic Register and another conservative site, LifeSiteNews, published the letter attributed to Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano today as the pope is in Ireland on a two-day visit.

Yesterday, Pope Francis met eight survivors of clerical, religious and institutional abuse.

Vigano (77) a conservative whose hard-line anti-gay views are well-known, also urged the reformist pope to resign over the issue.

The Vatican didn’t immediately comment or confirm the letter’s authenticity.

Lifetime of penance and prayer

In the letter, Vigano accused the former Vatican secretaries of state under the previous two popes of having ignored detailed denunciations against McCarrick for years. He said Pope Benedict XVI eventually sanctioned McCarrick in 2009 or 2010 to a lifetime of penance and prayer, but that Francis subsequently rehabilitated him.

Francis accepted McCarrick’s resignation as cardinal last month, after a US church investigation determined that an accusation he had sexually abused a minor was credible.

Since then, another man has come forward saying McCarrick began molesting him starting when he was 11, and several former seminarians have said McCarrick abused and harassed them when they were in seminary.

The accusations have led to a crisis in confidence in the US hierarchy, because it was apparently an open secret that McCarrick regularly invited seminarians to his New Jersey beach house, and into his bed.

Coupled with the devastating allegations of sex abuse and cover-up in a recent Pennsylvania grand jury report — which found that 300 priests had abused more than 1,000 children over 70 years in six dioceses — the scandal has led to calls for heads to roll and for a full Vatican investigation into who knew what and when about McCarrick’s misdeeds.

Vigano apparently sought to answer some of those questions with his lengthy note.

In it, he identifies by name the Vatican cardinals and archbishops who were informed about the McCarrick affair, an unthinkable expose for a Vatican diplomat to make. He said there are documents backing up his version of events in Vatican archives.

Vigano, the Vatican’s ambassador to the US from 2011-2016, said his two immediate predecessors “did not fail” to inform the Holy See about accusations against McCarrick, starting in 2000.

He said Francis asked him about McCarrick when they met on 23 June 2013, at the Vatican’s Santa Marta hotel where the pope lives, three months after Francis was elected pope.

Vigano wrote that he told Francis: “Holy Father, I don’t know if you know Cardinal McCarrick, but if you ask the Congregation of Bishops, there is a dossier this thick about him. He corrupted generations of seminarians and priests and Pope Benedict ordered him to withdraw to a life of prayer and penance.”

Vigano wrote he was surprised to find that McCarrick started travelling on missions on behalf of the church soon thereafter, including to China. McCarrick was known to have been one of the Vatican’s intermediaries in the US-Cuba talks in 2014.

The letter also contains a lengthy diatribe about homosexuals in the Catholic Church. It often reads like an ideological manifesto, naming all of Francis’ known supporters in the US hierarchy as being complicit in a cover-up of McCarrick’s misdeeds.

