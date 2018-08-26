This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park

500,000 tickets for the mass were made available by organisers, but around a quarter of that have attended the event.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 4:00 PM
52 minutes ago 37,525 Views 101 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4202680
An aerial view of the Phoenix Park ahead of this afternoon's papal mass
Image: RTE
An aerial view of the Phoenix Park ahead of this afternoon's papal mass
An aerial view of the Phoenix Park ahead of this afternoon's papal mass
Image: RTE

UNDER 130,000 PEOPLE have descended upon the Phoenix Park this afternoon to attend a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis.

Around 500,000 tickets for the Mass were made available by organisers in July, but considerably fewer than that showed up for the event, which marks the end of the World Meeting of Families.

The event was expected to be one of largest to be organised in Ireland since the last papal visit almost 40 years ago.

However, gardaí recording the number of people who entered the park today estimated that less than 130,000 Mass-goers – under a quarter of the amount expected - arrived to see the pope.

Earlier this month, HSE emergency chiefs warned those with health problems against attending the Mass if they were unable to do so, while poor weather is also understood to have kept many people at home.

A significant number of tickets were also snapped up by protesters when they were made available in July, with some booking hundreds of tickets without any intention of attending today’s Mass.

Earlier in the day, around 45,000 people turned up to see the pope attend an event at Knock Shrine.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

