  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Incredible photos show aftermath of massive fire in Liverpool car park

Over 1,300 cars were destroyed in the blaze.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 9:19 PM
9 hours ago 37,734 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3778336

26167365_10156183039379448_2903795273752875228_n Source: Mersey Fire and Rescue

MERSEYSIDE FIRE AND Rescue Service has released photos of the aftermath of a huge fire which gutted a car park in King’s Dock at the weekend.

Over 1,300 vehicles were destroyed as the buildings suffered heavy damage from the fire.

26165618_10156183040449448_2380544202560773621_n Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service said that no one had been seriously injured in the fire, but confirmed it did rescue six dogs from various cars on the site.

26219427_10156183040874448_1132750327372487335_n Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

Dozens of firefighters and an aerial support unit attended the scene, trying to make it safe.

26168704_10156183037479448_7451154185924115505_n Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

The fire happened right next to Liverpool’s Echo Arena, which was hosting the Liverpool International Horse Show at the time the fire started.

26166136_10156183040939448_2100525205263111980_n Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

Writing to the government, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson urged Minister Nick Hurd, with responsibility for fire services, to re-evaluate current building regulations in an attempt to ensure something like this does not happen again, including the provision of sprinklers.

26231382_10156183041214448_2605701961675027283_n Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

The chief officer at Merseyside Fire and Rescue, Dan Stephens, meanwhile said that tighter budgets made tackling a fire such as this one very difficult.

26165472_10156183041029448_1778599967583080431_n Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

Read: ‘Please be careful’: Serious flooding in Galway city as Storm Eleanor hits

Read: Man found dead after fall at construction site in London’s Canary Wharf

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Flooding, fallen trees and power outages as Storm Eleanor passes through the country
124,111  76
2
Two 'status orange' weather warnings issued as Storm Eleanor sweeps in
104,577  50
3
YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body in Japanese 'suicide forest'
65,813  51
Fora
1
There'll soon be a huge new €160m ferry running between Dublin and Holyhead
1,019  0
2
The tanning tax and a new minimum wage: These Budget measures have just kicked in
653  0
3
The Irish-owned BB's café chain has hatched a plan to open dozens of outlets
495  0
The42
1
'I don’t think it's sunk in yet' - Irish defender Kevin O'Connor wins €1 million jackpot
49,340  27
2
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend
31,333  0
3
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
23,126  34
DailyEdge.ie
1
Conor McGregor spent New Year's in bed with the Australian flu ... It's The Dredge
9,593  7
2
Fans aren't happy with Mrs Brown's Boys' 'new Rory' after he messed up his lines in the New Year special
8,859  2
3
People are sharing their hilarious back-to-work struggles on Twitter
8,145  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
PROPERTY
Almost no change in house prices in second half of 2017 - but it doesn't mean a bubble has burst
Almost no change in house prices in second half of 2017 - but it doesn't mean a bubble has burst
House prices are within a year of getting close to Celtic Tiger peaks in some urban areas
11 stories that summed up Ireland's crazy property market in 2017
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ charge a man after pub customers tackle armed robber in Dublin
Gardaí charge a man after pub customers tackle armed robber in Dublin
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve
Schoolboy accused of assaulting woman in Dun Laoghaire to face further charges
DUBLIN
Ireland's cleanest and most littered areas revealed in new survey
Ireland's cleanest and most littered areas revealed in new survey
'Don't go if you feel unsafe': Group of young men behind taxi driver attacks in west Dublin
Owner of winning €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket has come forward
LEO VARADKAR
Leo Varadkar regrets saying he wanted to retire from politics by the age of 51
Leo Varadkar regrets saying he wanted to retire from politics by the age of 51
Proposals to give parents a tax credit for directly employing childminders in their own home
Leo says Trump doesn't have the skill set to bring stability to Northern Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie