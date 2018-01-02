Incredible photos show aftermath of massive fire in Liverpool car park

Source: Mersey Fire and Rescue

MERSEYSIDE FIRE AND Rescue Service has released photos of the aftermath of a huge fire which gutted a car park in King’s Dock at the weekend.

Over 1,300 vehicles were destroyed as the buildings suffered heavy damage from the fire.

Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service said that no one had been seriously injured in the fire, but confirmed it did rescue six dogs from various cars on the site.

Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

Dozens of firefighters and an aerial support unit attended the scene, trying to make it safe.

Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

The fire happened right next to Liverpool’s Echo Arena, which was hosting the Liverpool International Horse Show at the time the fire started.

Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

Writing to the government, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson urged Minister Nick Hurd, with responsibility for fire services, to re-evaluate current building regulations in an attempt to ensure something like this does not happen again, including the provision of sprinklers.

Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

The chief officer at Merseyside Fire and Rescue, Dan Stephens, meanwhile said that tighter budgets made tackling a fire such as this one very difficult.

Source: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service