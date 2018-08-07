'Check your ticket' - Hunt for Cork winner of €8.3 million Lotto jackpot

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY is appealing to players in Cork and Waterford to check their tickets as the hunt is on for the winners of Saturday’s €8.3 million Lotto jackpot and Friday’s EuroMillions raffle prize of €1 million.

The winning Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in Dunnes Stores in Bishopstown Court Shopping Centre in Cork.

The winning numbers are 3, 4, 5, 19, 26, 43, and bonus number 24.

Meanwhile, the winning EuroMillions raffle ticket was sold in the Aramark shop in University Hospital Waterford.

The raffle code from Friday’s EuroMillions Draw is 1 DZW 38394.

The National Lottery is advising players to check their numbers and if they have won one of the prizes to sign the back of the ticket and keep it safe until contact is made with Lotto HQ.

“This is one of the highest Lotto jackpot wins this year. The jackpot was rolling since 20 June and the amount raise for good causes through Lotto sales during this period is an incredible €10.9 million,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

Almost 30c in every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to good causes across Ireland.

“To honour all the inspiring work that is being done thanks to good causes funding, we have launched the first every National Lottery Good Causes Awards and we will be announcing county winners in this competition later this week,” the spokesperson said.

Over the last 30 years, there have been 1,744 Lotto jackpot winners from all over Ireland. Saturday’s win brings the number of Lotto jackpot wins in Co Cork to 174.