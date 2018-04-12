  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 12 April, 2018
Cork school investigating list that said 'the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped'

The list took the form of graffiti on a bathroom door.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 3:42 PM
7 minutes ago 849 Views 4 Comments
Davis College
Image: Google Maps
Davis College
Davis College
Image: Google Maps

A CORK SCHOOL is investigating after a list which said “the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped” was found in a boys’ bathroom.

Davis College in Mallow says it is taking the discovery of the list “extremely seriously”.

The list took the form of graffiti on a bathroom door, Neil Prendeville on Cork’s RedFM, who was sent the photo, said.

Prendeville spoke to a mother of a school student named Angela who said that the list has gone up on a wall in the school a number of times.

“What goes through the minds of young boys who do something like this?”

Angela said the school was “brilliant” and “doing all they can”.

A statement from the school’s principal Stephen Gilbert said:

The safety and wellbeing of all of our students is our top priority. We are taking this issue extremely seriously, and immediately took steps to address it with both the affected students and student body at large. This work is continuing. The list was removed the minute we were notified of its existence and we spoke to each of the young ladies mentioned to answer any questions or concerns they had. We encouraged them – as we encourage all of our students – to come to us with any issues that may be of concern so that we can support them in any way possible.
There has been a spotlight nationally on this topic in recent weeks. In keeping with our ethos of caring for all our students and in light of public and media conversation, we wish to make sure that this issue is addressed among all of our students. Our SPHE (Social, Personal & Health Education) teachers will be facilitating discussions on this subject with every class. We want students and parents to know that we will continue to provide a safe learning environment for our students.

The school says it remains available to any parents or students who have concerns or questions.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

