Man (40s) arrested following seizure of €90k worth of heroin after gardaí stop car on M9

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized heroin with an estimated value of €90,000 during a planned operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in south Tipperary and Kilkenny.

The drugs were discovered by gardaí after they intercepted and stopped a car on the M9 motorway near Knocktopher late last night.

Heroin with an estimated value of €90,000 (pending analysis) was seized.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was arrested. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Thomastown Garda Station.

He can be held for up to seven days, according to gardaí.

The operation was conducted by gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit and members of the Armed Support Unit.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí say further updates will follow.