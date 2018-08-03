Man (70s) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway

AN ELDERLY MAN has died following a collision in Galway yesterday afternoon.
The incident occurred on the Monivea Road near Carnmore at around 2pm.
A 70-year-old man was fatally injured when his car was involved in the collision with a truck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Galway.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
GardaÃ are appealing for witnesses to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
