Man (70s) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway

AN ELDERLY MAN has died following a collision in Galway yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Monivea Road near Carnmore at around 2pm.

A 70-year-old man was fatally injured when his car was involved in the collision with a truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Galway.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

GardaÃ­ are appealing for witnesses to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.