This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 1 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man jailed in London for planning terrorist attack to kill Theresa May

Naa’imur Rahman pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in assisting the preparation of terrorist acts.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 1 Sep 2018, 3:38 PM
37 minutes ago 1,074 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4214072
Naa’imur Rahman
Image: Met Police
Naa’imur Rahman
Naa’imur Rahman
Image: Met Police

A MAN IN the UK has been sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after plotting to kill Prime Minister Theresa May. 

Naa’imur Rahman (20) pleaded guilty during his trial to engaging in conduct in assisting the preparation of terrorist acts.

As part of his intended attack, Rahman, of north London, sought to detonate a bomb in the vicinity of Downing Street. He planned to use the ensuing chaos to gain access to Downing Street so that he could assassinate May.

However, unbeknown to Rahman, as he was putting his plan together he was confiding with a network of online role-players from the Met Police, MI5 and the FBI who, in turn, introduced him to real-world undercover officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Rahman went on to meet these officers on a number of occasions, culminating in his arrest in November 2017 shortly after Rahman collected what he believed to be a homemade bomb but was, in fact, a harmless replica.

Unwittingly contacted the FBI

In September 2017, Raham unwittingly contacted an online role-player working with the FBI who, in turn, introduced him to online role-players from MI5 and the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Rahman gradually revealed his ambition to carry out a terrorist attack, targeting the Prime Minister. He provided details of the preparation work he had been doing.

Counter-terrorism detectives were able to recover CCTV footage of him carrying out the reconnaissance around Westminster. 

Rahman also sought the officers’ help to obtain a bomb and gave an undercover counter-terrorism police office his jacket and rucksack to be converted into a suicide jacket and bomb in a bag.

The officers again met Rahman in the former’s car a week later, on 28 November 2017, by which time the items had been converted into replica improvised explosive devices.

On receipt of the items, Rahman told the covert officer “Now I’ve seen everything, it feels good”.

As he moved away from the car, waiting Met Police officers moved in and arrested him.

Guilty

Rahman pleaded guilty during his trial to engaging in conduct in assisting the preparation of terrorist acts. This charge relates to a “sponsorship” video he filmed for one of his associates. 

Following the four-week trial, Rahman was found guilty on Wednesday 18 July at the Old Baily of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts. 

“Rahman is an extremely dangerous and determined individual,” Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon said. 

Rahman’s target was the Prime Minister but he had no qualms about killing innocent bystanders in the process of reaching her. In fact, at one point he told a covert counter-terrorism officer that even if he could not reach the Prime Minister, he just wanted to strike fear into people.

“This case demonstrates the strength of the cooperation between the UK’s intelligence agencies and the FBI. As a result, we were able to disrupt Rahman’s plans and ensure that a terrorist attack was prevented.”

Others charged

As part of the investigation, another individual – Mohammad Aqib Imran (22) of south-east Birmingham – was charged with the collection of information useful to terrorism in relation to a terrorist guidance book which specialist forensic analysts recovered from his Kindle following his arrest on 28 November 2017. 

He too was found guilty of this offence on 18 July. 

Imran was also charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts in relation to his alleged plan to travel to Libya to join Daesh. 

However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on this matter and a retrial is due to take place on a date to be confirmed. 

Imran will be sentenced following the conclusion of his retrial. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November
    95,573  412
    2
    		US couple ordered to give homeless man what's left of $400k they raised for him
    64,246  37
    3
    		Goodbye winter time? The EU is to recommend that the clocks should not change anymore
    59,725  108
    Fora
    1
    		'Money dried up and I was about to lose my apartment. I hit a really low point'
    866  0
    2
    		AIB is trialling blockchain technology to streamline anti-money laundering checks
    113  0
    3
    		A billion-dollar 'virtual hospital' group has pulled the plug on possible pilots in Cork and Dublin
    58  0
    The42
    1
    		'Put yourself in his shoes - if your daughter had been murdered and that's how someone in RTÉ behaved'
    52,858  59
    2
    		Off the mark! Leinster strike late against Cardiff to get Pro14 title defence off to winning start
    30,344  59
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    26,507  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Women's Aid call for 'understanding and empathy' following incident on Celebrity Big Brother
    29,266  5
    2
    		The bishop at Aretha Franklin's funeral has been accused of 'groping' Ariana Grande on stage
    24,044  3
    3
    		11 tweets that sum up how people are feeling about Trump's November visit
    6,187  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    HSE offers training in treatment that can reverse drug overdoses
    DRUGS
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth â¬700k found in Dublin flat
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat
    Five men arrested and drugs seized as Defence Forces assist in inter-agency operation at sea
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    GARDAí
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan
    From midnight on Monday, the Gardaí will have a new Commissioner
    PSNI
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents
    Man who murdered fianceé handed life sentence after 'brutal attack'
    Two men arrested over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie