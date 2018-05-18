Man and woman arrested in relation to death of baby girl in Longford

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested in Longford in relation to the death of an infant.

Gardaí in Longford said that this morning they arrested a male and female in relation to the death of a female infant that occurred in Longford on 4 June, 2017.

A man in his early 30s was arrested in Naas and a woman in her early 20s was arrested in Dublin early this morning.

Both have been taken to Longford Garda Station, where they are detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations into the death are ongoing.