  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man and woman arrested in relation to death of baby girl in Longford

The infant died on 4 June last year.

By Aoife Barry Friday 18 May 2018, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 6,243 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4020380
Image: Paolo Trabattoni/Flickr
Image: Paolo Trabattoni/Flickr

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested in Longford in relation to the death of an infant.

Gardaí in Longford said that this morning they arrested a male and female in relation to the death of a female infant that occurred in Longford on 4 June, 2017.

A man in his early 30s was arrested in Naas and a woman in her early 20s was arrested in Dublin early this morning.

Both have been taken to Longford Garda Station, where they are detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations into the death are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
An Taisce lodges complaint over huge 'No' sign placed on Benbulben by pro-life group
144,598  425
2
Gardaí believe body found in Lucan is that of missing 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel
133,940  4
3
'You're a f***ing b****cks, Eamon' - John Waters storms off Dunphy's podcast
124,211  115
Fora
1
Losses at Irish-founded media firm Storyful have reached over €15m
635  0
2
‘It literally just happened – I never planned this, I never had a business plan in place’
194  0
3
JustEat is quietly switching up its playbook... it's now hiring delivery drivers
174  0
The42
1
'We probably won't get home until 2.30 in the morning. And all our lads work'
37,876  7
2
Dublin All-Ireland winner sounded out over interest in role as interim co-manager of Offaly footballers
29,122  5
3
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, that’d be brilliant'
27,663  16
DailyEdge
1
People have been having fun with the giant No sign erected on a mountain in Sligo
7,912  8
2
Sandra Bullock urged Ellen DeGeneres to treat herself to a penis facial...as you do
5,113  1
3
Meghan Markle's friend Serena Williams revealed that her dad pulled out of her wedding too
4,231  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
DUBLIN
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Restaurateur fined but avoids jail after obstructing inspection of his employment records
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should women get menstrual leave for severe period pains?
Poll: Should women get menstrual leave for severe period pains?
Poll: Are live debates influencing how you'll vote in the Eighth referendum?
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie