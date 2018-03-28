  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester Arena bombing: Fire services only arrived on scene after two hours, report says

The attack on 22 May saw 22 people killed and hundreds more injured.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 8:30 AM
47 minutes ago 3,029 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3927727
Emergency services at the Manchester Arena following the attack
Image: Peter Byrne via PA Images
Emergency services at the Manchester Arena following the attack
Emergency services at the Manchester Arena following the attack
Image: Peter Byrne via PA Images

A REPORT INTO the Manchester Arena bombing has found that the fire service “played no meaningful role” in the response to the attack for nearly two hours.

The 22 May 2017 terror attack saw 22 people killed and hundreds more injured when a device was detonated in the arena at 10.31pm following an Ariana Grande concert.

The report by Lord Kerslake found that there is not one single reason nor one individual that caused the failure of the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), rather it was a combination of poor communication and poor procedures.

The first Northern West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedic arrived on scene at 10.42pm and was told the incident was a “suicide bomber” by police.

At 10.47pm, the Greater Manchester Police duty officer declared Operation Plato, a contingency plan for a suspected marauding terrorist firearms attack. At the same time, the force control room received confirmation that an explosion had happened.

The declaration of Operation Plato meant that the force officer was also required to notify 16 other agencies of the declaration of the plan, including GMFRS, NWAS and the military. However, GMFRS and NWAS were not informed of Operation Plato at this time.

A senior fire officer made a decision to keep emergency responders 500 metres away from any danger zone.

The report says it was there was a “real possibility” that had NWAS been notified of Operation Plato, they may have adopted the same procedure as GMFRS and enacted an initial 500-metre exclusion zone.

“This would have slowed the process of casualty triage, treatment and transportation,” the report said.

The fact that the ambulance service was not informed on time was “fortuitous”, it said.

As a result of the delay, GMFRS was “brought to a point of paralysis”, which lasted until 12.21am when pumps were finally deployed to the venue.

The report said that both GMFRS and North West Fire Control felt they had “let down the people of Greater Manchester and other visitors to the city that night”.

Over 50 recommendations were made in the report regarding the response of the emergency services on the night of the attack.

However, it does note that the panel of experts who made the evaluations never set out to answer the question “Would the earlier arrival of GMFRS at the scene have made any difference to the medical outcomes of the injured?”.

“This question lies outside the panel’s terms of reference and belongs to the Coroner alone,” the report said.

Social media criticism

The Kerslake Report also criticises the behaviour of media and journalists on the night of the attack.

“The panel was shocked and dismayed by the accounts of the families of their experience with some of the media,” the report said.

“To have experienced such intrusive and overbearing behaviour at a time of enormous vulnerability seemed to us to be completely unacceptable.

“We were concerned to identify what might be done to prevent this happening again in any future terrorist event.”

Most people who commented on their experience of the media in the attack said they had a negative one, the report said.

People talked about feeling “hounded” and “bombarded”.

The report described families at the hospitals looking for missing loved ones had to force their way through scrums of reporters “who wouldn’t take no for an answer”.

One mother, who was herself seriously injured as was her daughter, spoke of the press ringing her on her mobile whilst she was recovering in hospital.

The report recommends that the Independent Press Standards Organisation should review the operation of its code in light of the experiences described and consider developing a new code specifically to cover such events.

Read: Manchester attack ‘hero’ jailed for stealing from victims

More: Almost 2,000 teddy bears left as tributes to Manchester bomb victims to be given to charities

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
81,907  23
2
It turns out you WON'T need a PSC to apply for your driving licence after all
64,264  67
3
Woman present at scene of Buncrana pier tragedy launches damages claim
62,419  0
Fora
1
Irish-founded tech firm Intercom reaches unicorn status with its $1bn-plus valuation
1,667  0
2
The Irish 'Airbnb for car parking' has just bought a Belgian rival
872  0
3
Following one false start, 'stationless' share bikes are coming to Dublin's city centre
331  0
The42
1
Brilliant Ireland youngsters qualify as top seeds for Euros with 100% win record
34,949  16
2
Declan Rice features as Ireland beat Azerbaijan with dramatic 96th-minute winner
29,047  8
3
Kerr questions O'Neill's 'extraordinary' approach to team announcements
25,110  40
DailyEdge.ie
1
People cannot cope with the guilty head on this doggo who's just been caught rapid
14,480  5
2
Kim Kardashian has given an explanation for her latest 'photoshopped' Instagram... It's The Dredge
8,448  0
3
Dear Fifi: What's the f**king point?
5,342  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
Jury in rugby rape trial will continue deliberating on charges tomorrow
GARDAí
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
One third of all cars broken into in residential areas left unlocked - Gardaí
DUBLIN
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
'The answer lies with the Polish community': Gardaí ask for help finding man missing since 2014
RUSSIA
Russian diplomat expulsion: 'Ireland should have avoided jumping on this bandwagon'
Russian diplomat expulsion: 'Ireland should have avoided jumping on this bandwagon'
'These children were killed by corruption': Angry locals question official death toll in Russian fire
'Ireland needs to invest in its neutral status - is expelling a Russian diplomat the best way?'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie