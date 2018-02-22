  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Pathetically weak': Father of Florida victim lays into Republican senator over gun control

Marco Rubio has been backed by the NRA and drew jeers from the audience for his responses last night.

By Associated Press Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 7:11 AM
7 hours ago 17,818 Views 68 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3865022

Source: CNN/YouTube

US REPUBLICAN SENATOR Marco Rubio was put on the defensive last night by angry students, teachers and parents who are demanding stronger gun-control measures after the shooting rampage that claimed 17 lives at a Florida high school.

One of those confronting the Florida senator at a CNN’s Stand Up town hall last night was Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed on 14 February with 16 others.

Rubio was the lone Republican at the nationally broadcast gathering after Florida’s GOP Governor Rick Scott and President Donald Trump declined invitations to appear at the event in Sunrise, Florida.

Guttenberg told Rubio that his comments about the shooting “and those of your president this week have been pathetically weak”.

People stood up and cheered Guttenberg as he challenged Rubio to tell him the truth, to acknowledge that “guns were the factor in the hunting of our kids”.

Guttenberg added: “And tell me you will work with us to do something about guns.”

Rubio responded that the problems laid bare by the shooting rampage “cannot be solved by gun laws alone,” drawing jeering whistles from the crowd.

Rubio said that he would support laws barring those 18 and under from buying such weapons, support changing the background checks system and getting rid of bump stocks.

He said that if he believed an assault weapons ban “would have prevented this from happening, I would have supported it”.  That drew jeers.

Visibly angry, Guttenberg responded: “That is a weapon of war. The fact that you can’t stand with everyone in this room and say that… I’m sorry”. This drew further applause from the crowd.

Senator Bill Nelson and Congressman Ted Deutch, both Democrats from Florida, also were present on a dais.

Nelson said he grew up on a ranch and hunted all his life.

“I still hunt with my son but an AK-47 and an AR-15 is not for hunting, it’s for killing,” said Nelson to applause.

Ryan Schachter, whose brother Alex, was fatally gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was among those questioning the lawmakers.

“I’m supposed to go back to school in the upcoming week,” said Schachter. “Me and my friends worry we are going to be murdered in our classrooms.”

Student Cameron Kasky did not mince words telling Rubio, “It’s hard to look at you and not look down the barrel of an AR-15 and not look at Nikolas Cruz” before asking squarely, “Can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA?”

The room erupted in cheers as Rubio replied that people buy into his agenda and that he supports laws to keep guns out of the hands of deranged people.

Rubio said he does not support arming teachers and Nelson agreed saying Trump’s suggestion on arming them was “a terrible idea”.

Shortly before the town hall event opened, the sheriff of the Florida county torn apart by the rampage spoke to the cheering audience, drawing them to their feet as he exhorted them to press on for stricter gun controls.

Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County declared the US has had enough of deadly shootings.

He said the young people should hold lawmakers accountable for making their schools and other community places safer or they won’t be re-elected.

“Never again,” he declared of the Parkland attack, telling the young people now taking action that “America’s watching you… there will be change”.

Read: Tributes paid to influential US preacher Billy Graham who has died at age 99

Read: Donald Trump meets tearful school shooting survivors and suggests arming teachers

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (68)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
30,295  13
Fora
1
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
51  0
The42
1
Real Madrid fight back to win without Cristiano Ronaldo
10,802  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 of the highlights from last night's Brit Awards
3,078  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia
'We're failing children': One in seven kids lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect
GARDAí
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaÃ­ were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Man undergoes surgery after being stabbed in Waterford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie