Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested for cutting clamps off cars in Dublin city.
GardaÃ from Pearse Street arrested and charged the men, who referred to themselves as â€˜clamp fairiesâ€™.
The men are said to have removed Dublin City Council clamps from cars in the city centre.
GardaÃ issued seven fixed charge penalty notices to the owners of vehicles parked on the same footpath in the city. Due to the obstruction other vehicles had to drive on the opposite footpath in order to pass.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.
