Dublin: 10 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin

GardaÃ­ issued fixed charge penalty notices to the owners of vehicles parked on the same footpath.

By Ã“rla Ryan Monday 1 Oct 2018, 11:29 AM
TWO MEN HAVE been arrested for cutting clamps off cars in Dublin city.

GardaÃ­ from Pearse Street arrested and charged the men, who referred to themselves as â€˜clamp fairiesâ€™.

clamp2 One of the clamps that was cut Source: GardaÃ­

clamp1 The angle grinder used to cut the clamps Source: GardaÃ­

clamp3 One of the vehicles parked on the footpath Source: GardaÃ­

The men are said to have removed Dublin City Council clamps from cars in the city centre.

GardaÃ­ issued seven fixed charge penalty notices to the owners of vehicles parked on the same footpath in the city. Due to the obstruction other vehicles had to drive on the opposite footpath in order to pass.

