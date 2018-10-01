Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested for cutting clamps off cars in Dublin city.

GardaÃ­ from Pearse Street arrested and charged the men, who referred to themselves as â€˜clamp fairiesâ€™.

One of the clamps that was cut Source: GardaÃ­

The angle grinder used to cut the clamps Source: GardaÃ­

One of the vehicles parked on the footpath Source: GardaÃ­

The men are said to have removed Dublin City Council clamps from cars in the city centre.

GardaÃ­ issued seven fixed charge penalty notices to the owners of vehicles parked on the same footpath in the city. Due to the obstruction other vehicles had to drive on the opposite footpath in order to pass.

