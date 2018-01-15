  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 15 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It doesn't give the fish a chance': Irish MEPs urged to vote against electric pulse fishing

The practice involves dragging an electrified net across the sea floor, stunning all of the marine life in its path.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 15 Jan 2018, 6:15 AM
8 hours ago 8,524 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3794965

THE IRISH WILDLIFE Trust (IWT) is urging Irish members of the European Parliament to vote against a proposal to allow electric pulse fishing to become normal practice across the EU.

This practice, described by the IWT as “industrial-scale electrocution of marine life”,  involves dragging an electrified net across the sea floor, stunning all of the sea life in its path.

The IWT pointed to research by the French marine preservation organisation Bloom which found that the decision to allow electric pulse fishing to be done on an experimental basis went against the scientific advice of the day.

“Proponents defend the electrocution of sea life by saying it is less harmful than the dredging practices currently carried out. This is like promoting cholera because it is better than a dose of the plague,” the trust said.

“The history of fishing in Ireland has been one of short-term exploitation in favour of long-term management of marine resources. This has led to the drastic reduction in sea life populations and the disappearance of coastal fishers who traditionally use small boats and low-impact gear. If we want to reverse this trend we need better protections for marine life, not another step on the road to ruin.”

The IWT said it has written to all Irish MEPs urging them to reinstate the original blanket ban which came into force in 1998. They are due to vote on the proposal in the parliament this week.

Conflicting reports

In November last year, Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada voiced her concerns about the “unknown effects” of pulse fishing. This followed a debate on the practice before the EU Fisheries Committee, which resulted in a vote in favour of allowing it to be used by a small percentage of ships on a trial basis.

“The fact of the matter regarding pulse fishing is that we simply don’t know the long term effects it will have on stocks or the environment,” she said.

“All we have are anecdotal, and often conflicting, reports from various proponents from the industrial sector, many who have vested interests in the practice.  ”

unnamed Liadh Ní Riada has expressed concern about the practice as she says there are conflicting reports about the longterm effects.

“There is nobody I trust more to ensure that Irish waters are kept safe and sustainable than Irish fishermen. ,” Ne Riada added.

  I certainly have no desire to stand in the way of sustainable fishing and if a thorough assessment shows pulse fishing not to be unselective, unsustainable or catastrophic then so be it, but that is not what fishermen are saying on the ground.   There are too many reports about the damaging effect it can have from around the world to allow it to go ahead unchecked.

Exploitation

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly said he does not think pulse fishing in a wide scale is “the way to go”.

“In some respect, it doesn’t give the fish any chance, it would be exploited probably, as we all know no matter how tight regulations are, they are often difficult to monitor and control,” he said.

“It goes against the natural way – the nets are sufficient. You’d really have to have very strong research-based evidence that this is better than traditional fishing and conserves stocks better,” he said.

“And also better management and for it to be controlled properly so it wouldn’t be open to abuse and exploitation All of that would have to be ensured before you’d five the go ahead for it.”

Read: A disputed Irish-UK territory is one of many fishing problems caused by Brexit>

Read: Plastic rubbish is killing hundreds of turtles every year>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Column: 'I was a medical doctor. I never thought I'd end up homeless but I did'
96,513  135
2
Weather warnings for most counties as 'bitterly cold' winds hit Ireland
90,802  29
3
Wall Street Journal releases audio of Trump interview after he pushes back on quote about Kim Jong-un
56,997  103
Fora
1
One Irish startup founder is taking his third crack at rethinking the ticket industry
516  0
2
A massive UK construction firm that helped build Irish schools has collapsed
360  0
3
The State has been accused of 'anti-competitive' promotion of some language schools
128  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
54,573  111
2
As It Happened: Munster v Racing 92, Champions Cup
50,201  35
3
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
36,954  124
DailyEdge.ie
1
James Kavanagh posted a response to a Late Late Show viewer who complained that he's 'a disgrace to gays'
26,767  3
2
Can You Name These Dublin Streets From Just One Photo?
12,335  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
6,325  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Man in his 80s 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
DUBLIN
Two women rescued from burning building in north Dublin
Two women rescued from burning building in north Dublin
Whistleblower claims details of Dublin Fire Brigade exam leaked to promotion candidates
The number of homeless families staying in hotels in Dublin has shot up once again
CORK
Big guns mean business with winning starts as camogie leagues open early
Big guns mean business with winning starts as camogie leagues open early
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should the voting age for referendums be reduced to 16?
Poll: Should the voting age for referendums be reduced to 16?
Poll: Do you think charges on unused gift cards are fair?
Poll: Should bibles be present in Irish polling stations?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie