Low temperature warning issued for Ireland as the mercury is set to dip as low as -3 degrees

A LOW TEMPERATURE warning has been issued for across Ireland as the mercury is set to dip as low as -3 degrees.

Met Éireann said that tonight will be dry with long clear spells. A few mist and fog patches are also due to develop.

A widespread frost will also develop with temperatures dipping below freezing in many places.

Tomorrow, frost and and lingering mist and fog patches should clear in the morning and it will be another largely dry day with sunny spells.

There will be a number of small isolated showers, with top temperatures of seven to nine degrees.