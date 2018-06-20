This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Likely but not certain' that new Metrolink design could save GAA grounds

Na Fianna’s home on Mobhi Road in Glasnevin had been set to be both the home to a new underground station.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 2:17 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has said that it is likely that the loss of a Dublin GAA ground for six years will be avoided.

Na Fianna’s home on Mobhi Road in Glasnevin had been set to be both the home to a new underground station on the route and a “tunnel boring depot” – used as a home for equipment.

The announcement led to establishment of a number of petitions and campaigns to save the grounds.

The club says that the plan would have meant it would:

  • Lose the use of the main Mobhi Road road pitch for a minimum of three years and potentially for six or more years
  • Lose both all-weather pitches for the same time
  • Lose “significant” revenue from clubhouse activities

However, speaking to the Oireachtas Transport Committee today, the NTA’s deputy CEO Hugh Creegan said that an alternative design was being considered.

This “single-bore” tunnel design would negate the need for a tunnel boring depot at the Griffith Park stop.

“At this stage, it is likely but not certain that we will propose a single bore tunnel.

“This means we would no longer need to operate a tunnel boring site [on Na Fianna's grounds].”

PastedImage-88623 A cross-section of the MetroLink stations. Source: NTA

He said that the NTA intends further meetings with Na Fianna and soccer club Home Farm, who also stood to lose their grounds in the plan.

The Metrolink plan is planned to commence construction in 2020 and be completed by 2027.

Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

