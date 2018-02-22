  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Take a guided tour of... Microsoft's new Dublin HQ complete with in-office bakery

We looked inside the tech giant’s Irish home ahead of its official opening.

By Fora Staff Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 6:00 PM
9 hours ago 27,420 Views 37 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3866939
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was on hand for the official opening today.
Image: Naoise Culhane
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was on hand for the official opening today.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was on hand for the official opening today.
Image: Naoise Culhane

AFTER THREE YEARS of planning, Microsoft has pulled back the curtains on its new Dublin office next door to Leopardstown Racecourse.

The company made the big move into the 34,000 sq m digs – which equates to the size of about four football pitches – in the Dublin suburbs at the end of last year.

Like any major move, there have been a few teething issues, according to Microsoft Ireland HR director Joanne Morrissey.

She said there was only so much pre-planning that could ever be done when transferring 2,000 people from one office to another while going about your business.

“We had a challenge in terms of continuing to sell and build product coming up to Christmas, but at the same time, splitting some of your staff and moving into the new building.

“We needed to make sure it was working effectively, tidy up all the little bits and deal with all the usual snags you would find if you moved into your own house.

“Except, we have 2,000 people filling in a list of what I think was three or four hundred items of snags to be fixed.”

Ahead of the building’s grand opening today, we got a tour of the new joint. Check it out:

Source: Fora.ie/YouTube

Similar to many tech multinationals’ bases in Ireland, Microsoft’s space doesn’t fit the mould of a conventional office.

The building has five restaurants, a digital lake made up of 125,000 LEDs and even its own bakery.

But unlike the tech giants such as Google, Facebook and Twitter, Microsoft’s new office is based well outside the city centre and the area dubbed the ‘Silicon Docks’.

Being based in the suburbs had given the company the space to build the kind of office it needed, Morrissey said.

Nevertheless, the locations on the city’s outskirts also meant Microsoft needed to come up with its own mini-transport network to ferry staff to the campus.

“We run shuttles to the Dart stations to bring people here, but we also have a great connection with the Luas line, so you can be in the city within 20 minutes,” Morrissey said.

“It’s a nice location because you can get out and have a bit of fresh air. I’m really looking forward to this place in the summer.”

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
66,537  77
2
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
54,504  61
3
Nearly 400kg of cocaine was found inside the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires
44,256  28
Fora
1
Take a guided tour of... Microsoft's new Dublin HQ complete with in-office bakery
744  0
2
Profits have soared at Ireland's biggest private landlord as rents climb
295  0
3
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
135  0
The42
1
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
32,276  157
2
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
24,268  73
3
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
23,291  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
Este Haim called Cheryl Cole to apologise for her drunken antics at the Brits... it's The Dredge
19,793  0
2
'Get a grip': Jennifer Lawrence responded to those suggesting she was cold in *that* Versace gown
8,366  4
3
9 things absolutely everyone does after deciding to pull a sickie
6,609  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie