Ireland 2040: What are the key things you would prioritise?

THE CABINET MET today to discuss the draft plan for the National Planning Framework.

Basically, it is the government’s long-term plan for what Ireland should be like in about 20 years’ time.

It seeks to answer questions like: Where will we live? Where will we work? And how will we get around?

A meeting to discuss the infrastructure plan is being held in Athlone this evening.

If you were at that meeting tonight, what are the areas you would want included in the grand scheme? What does Ireland need more of? Have you always complained about something in your town, or felt like something was lacking? Where do you consider are good examples of successful, sustainable rural and urban places in Ireland, where people actively wish to live, work, and visit?

What do you think are the key things that need to be prioritised? Get involved and leave your thoughts in the comments section below.