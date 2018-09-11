This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Rail admits 'teething problems' - but passengers say new timetable 'a disaster' for some areas

Shorter trains are causing problems for passengers on the northside of Dublin.

By Aisling O'Rourke Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 6:07 PM
1 hour ago 7,868 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4229873

IRISH RAIL HAS agreed to meet with a group of locals from the northside of Dublin, after admitting its new timetable has led to reduced capacity on some lines. 

A new nationwide schedule came into force yesterday morning. 

Passengers on the Portmarnock and Malahide line in north Dublin say they appear to be bearing the brunt of the problems caused by the new schedule. 

An Irish Rail spokesperson acknowledged today that the company was experiencing a number of “teething problems, particularly with capacity” as a result of the changes.

Residents of Clongriffin, on the Portmarnock and Malahide DART and Commuter line, held a public meeting last night to discuss the impact of the new timetable. 

Local Solidarity councillor Michael O’Brien said people are very annoyed. 

“They’ve spread out the pre-existing carriages so now you’ve shorter trains at peak hours,” according to O’Brien.

He said locals wanted greater investment in the service, and the purchasing of new carriages to meet capacity. Those who attended the gathering last night asked for a meeting with the company to discuss the issues, which has since been granted. 

Passenger representative group Rail Users Ireland has described the first 24 hours of the new timetable as disastrous.

Spokesperson Mark Gleeson said:

An unmitigated disaster probably isn’t strong enough. 

Gleeson said bringing in the new schedule just after schools returned from the summer break was a bad idea. He said passengers feel the change was “sprung on them”.

However he has conceded some services have seen improvements as a result of the new schedule.

It will get better, but clearly  it’s not well thought out. On a positive note if you happen to live on the southside of Dublin you have a better service than previously.

Irish Rail’s spokesperson said in a statement that “the vast majority of the timetable is working very well, but with all new timetables, there can be teething problems and we will work with the NTA to rectify these issues”.

She went on to say they were happy to meet with members of the travelling public to address their concerns and that the company may have to make further adjustments to the timetable. 

A date has yet to be set for Irish Rail’s meeting with Clongriffin residents.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Murphy attacks Sinn Féin 'stunt' as no confidence motion submitted against Housing Minister
    19,070  135
    2
    		Trump's spokesperson now says Ireland visit 'not yet finalised'
    26,294  84
    3
    		Hurricane Florence expected to deliver 'direct hit' to US East Coast
    20,115  4
    Fora
    1
    		'I'd always be answering the phone in the middle of the night. I wasn't getting much sleep'
    56  0
    2
    		An investment vehicle linked to music promoter Denis Desmond fell foul of the taxman
    102  0
    3
    		Despite the heat from Facebook, recruiter CPL is reaping the rewards of temporary staff
    234  0
    The42
    1
    		'One of our principles defensively is not to get beaten on your inside shoulder'
    204  0
    2
    		LIVE: Poland v Ireland, International friendly
    1,282  1
    3
    		Cash-strapped Premiership clubs decide £275 million takeover 'not the preferred option'
    2,210  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Plenty of people spotted the awful pronunciation of 'Kildare' in series two of Atypical
    642  0
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I'm still waiting for an apology from my ex - is this stupid?
    660  0
    3
    		Quentin Tarantino's most underrated film turns 25 this week: here's 6 excellent reasons to watch it
    1,629  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Teen claiming Leaving Cert marks were totted up incorrectly takes State exam board to High Court
    Teen claiming Leaving Cert marks were totted up incorrectly takes State exam board to High Court
    Children's soccer referee accused of €1.8m arson attack at Flyefit gym in Dublin denied bail
    Dublin woman charged over alleged campaign of social media harassment against BBC presenter
    DRUGS
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    CORK
    Baby girl dies after incident involving cord of window blind
    Baby girl dies after incident involving cord of window blind
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Dolphin found dead in River Lee hours after being rescued by firefighters
    HOUSING
    Murphy attacks Sinn FÃ©in 'stunt' as no confidence motion submitted against Housing Minister
    Murphy attacks Sinn Féin 'stunt' as no confidence motion submitted against Housing Minister
    House prices in Dublin up by 6.5% in the last year
    Dublin City Council says sale of former Magdalene Laundry site is 'chance of a lifetime'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie