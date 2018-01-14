Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man was found injured in a Kerry housing estate
- An investigation was launched after the sudden death of a woman
- The Citizens’ Assembly voted on possible referendum changes
- GSOC‘s chair said it did not have enough staff
- Motorists were urged to slow down as temperatures look set to dip
- The sole survivor of the Kingsmill massacre hit out at Barry McElduff
- A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Mayo
INTERNATIONAL
#WALL STREET JOURNAL: Donald Trump and the Wall Street Journal both released audio of an interview he gave the paper because of a difference of opinion over whether he said he had a good relationship with Kim Jong-Un or would have one.
#NO HOPE: Iranian authorities said there was no hope of survivors on board a tanker which caught fire last week.
PARTING SHOT
Looking to get into podcasts this January? Here are 12 top recommendations from The Daily Edge.
