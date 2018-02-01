Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Ian Bailey is to face trial in France over the killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.
- A man was charged with the murder of Louth woman Irene White.
- The head of human resources at An Garda Síochána described being told by a senior colleague that they planned to “go after” Sergeant Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.
- A woman who claims she was raped by two international rugby players told friends she initially didn’t want to report the attack as she thought she wouldn’t be believed.
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he doesn’t believe there should be “unrestricted access to abortion at any point in time”.
- A woman died after a collision between a car and a van in Louth, while a teenager was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in Cork.
- A teenage girl who was sexually abused and blackmailed by a man told a court she felt she was ‘used liked a puppet‘.
- 55 people died of the flu during the 2017/2018 winter season.
- Ulster Bank earned €100 million by overcharging its customers, mainly by denying tracker mortgage rates, over a number of years.
- The Taoiseach said the Seanad should be allowed to elect senators from Northern Ireland.
- RTÉ announced Joanne Cantwell as The Sunday Game’s new presenter.
WORLD
#UK: A British man who grew “obsessed” with Muslims was found guilty of murder and attempted murder after deliberately driving into a group of people outside a London mosque.
#WASHINGTON: The FBI said it has “grave concerns” over the accuracy of a secret congressional memo that could depict the agency as deeply politicised.
#LA: A 12-year-old girl was arrested after a school shooting in which two people were injured, one critically.
#US: Actor Jim Carrey won’t be going to trial over the death of his former girlfriend Cathriona White.
PARTING SHOT
Susan Monaghan, a New Jersey woman who spotted Beyoncé and Jay Z in a New York hotel the night before the Grammys, said no one believed she met the pair until the singer posted an image on her Instagram account.
Monaghan’s shocked reaction has since gone viral. She said she thinks the photo is “hysterical”, adding: “Strange things happen to me.” [BostonGlobe.com]
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
