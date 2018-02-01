Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The snow-covered peak on Lugnaquilla Mountain (The Lug), Wicklow Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jinping drink tea at his official Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China Source: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: A British man who grew “obsessed” with Muslims was found guilty of murder and attempted murder after deliberately driving into a group of people outside a London mosque.

#WASHINGTON: The FBI said it has “grave concerns” over the accuracy of a secret congressional memo that could depict the agency as deeply politicised.

#LA: A 12-year-old girl was arrested after a school shooting in which two people were injured, one critically.

#US: Actor Jim Carrey won’t be going to trial over the death of his former girlfriend Cathriona White.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Beyoncé/Instagram

Susan Monaghan, a New Jersey woman who spotted Beyoncé and Jay Z in a New York hotel the night before the Grammys, said no one believed she met the pair until the singer posted an image on her Instagram account.

Monaghan’s shocked reaction has since gone viral. She said she thinks the photo is “hysterical”, adding: “Strange things happen to me.” [BostonGlobe.com]

