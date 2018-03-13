Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has listed “uncontrolled mass migration” as one of the five main challenges facing Ireland.
- The HSE said it hasn’t received any reports of new cases of potential meningitis since a young girl died last week.
- The sworn testimony of a former Galway TD became the centrepiece of businessman Denis O’Brien’s long-running High Court action against Red Flag Consulting.
- Health Minister Simon Harris will not travel abroad for St Patrick’s Day due to difficulties facing the health service.
- Students at Trinity College occupied the university’s dining hall and blocked two of its entrances in a protest against exam resit fees.
- Avoca Clinic, a well-known cosmetic surgery clinic in Wicklow, appeared on the latest tax defaulters list.
- Met Éireann predicted there will be snow on St Patrick’s Day.
WORLD
#US: Outgoing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned in his farewell remarks that Washington DC must do more to respond to Russia’s “troubling behaviour and actions”.
#SALISBURY: Moscow called Britain’s accusations of Russia’s involvement in the poisoning of a former double agent an attempt to “discredit” the country and vowed to retaliate against any sanctions.
#BREXIT: Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, said the Good Friday Agreement should be “preserved in all its dimensions” following Brexit.
PARTING SHOT
Part three of our Radical Pathways series explores why a person becomes radicalised. Here Superintendent Allan Aarslev explains how police in Aarhus in Denmark are helping radicalised people turn their lives around:Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
COMMENTS