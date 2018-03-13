Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Peter Ryan, 10, who won first place in the Junior Violin competition at this year's ESB Feis Ceoil in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A 'false head' from a Peruvian mummy is displayed at the Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois Source: Scott Olson/Getty Images

#US: Outgoing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned in his farewell remarks that Washington DC must do more to respond to Russia’s “troubling behaviour and actions”.

#SALISBURY: Moscow called Britain’s accusations of Russia’s involvement in the poisoning of a former double agent an attempt to “discredit” the country and vowed to retaliate against any sanctions.

#BREXIT: Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, said the Good Friday Agreement should be “preserved in all its dimensions” following Brexit.

PARTING SHOT

Part three of our Radical Pathways series explores why a person becomes radicalised. Here Superintendent Allan Aarslev explains how police in Aarhus in Denmark are helping radicalised people turn their lives around:

