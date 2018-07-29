Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A young Irishman died after being struck by a lorry in Texas, it was confirmed.
- Police in Sydney said they have “grave concerns” for a pregnant Irish teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.
- Businessman Gavin Duffy formally announced he is seeking a nomination to contest the presidential election.
- Nursing home care assistants were accused in a complaint to Hiqa of pinching residents around the waist area if they did not cooperate.
- SSE pulled out of the tendering process for the National Broadband Plan.
- Thousands of people climbed Croagh Patrick to mark Reek Sunday.
- The average cost of a litre of both petrol and diesel has fallen for the first time in over three months.
- Gardaí are investigating threats made against a woman wrongly accused of running Bloggers Unveiled.
- Limerick beat Cork 3-32 to 2-31 after extra time to advance to the All-Ireland hurling final.
WORLD
#QATAR: The team behind Qatar’s successful World Cup bid broke Fifa’s rules by running a secret campaign to sabotage rivals, the Sunday Times reported.
#NEW ORLEANS: Three people were killed and seven others injured in a shooting in New Orleans.
#PALESTINE: Teenager Ahead Tamimi was released from prison after an eight-month sentence for slapping two Israeli soldiers, an episode captured on video that made her a symbol of resistance for Palestinians.
#ENGLAND: Precautions are being put in place to protect mourners at the funeral of Dawn Sturgess, who was poisoned in England.
PARTING SHOT
There was once a time when it would have been pretty unusual to board a bus in Dublin which was driven by a woman. Today, however, it’s pretty standard.
The woman we have to thank for that is Ballyfermot native Joan Doran, who first began working for CIE in 1980. You can revisit her story, as told through the RTÉ Archives, here (via DailyEdge).
