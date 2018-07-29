Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An action shot from the Bray Air Display, Co Wicklow. Source: Joseph Keogh

WORLD

A firefighter is pictured in front of an advancing wildfire as it approaches a residence in California. Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Press Association Images

#QATAR: The team behind Qatar’s successful World Cup bid broke Fifa’s rules by running a secret campaign to sabotage rivals, the Sunday Times reported.

#NEW ORLEANS: Three people were killed and seven others injured in a shooting in New Orleans.

#PALESTINE: Teenager Ahead Tamimi was released from prison after an eight-month sentence for slapping two Israeli soldiers, an episode captured on video that made her a symbol of resistance for Palestinians.

#ENGLAND: Precautions are being put in place to protect mourners at the funeral of Dawn Sturgess, who was poisoned in England.

PARTING SHOT

There was once a time when it would have been pretty unusual to board a bus in Dublin which was driven by a woman. Today, however, it’s pretty standard.

The woman we have to thank for that is Ballyfermot native Joan Doran, who first began working for CIE in 1980. You can revisit her story, as told through the RTÉ Archives, here (via DailyEdge).

Source: RTÉ Archives