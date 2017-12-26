Here's What Happened Today: St. Stephen's Day

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of the news this Christmas Eve.

IRELAND

Shoppers look at shoes as they hit the sales on Dublin's Grafton Street. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A large portion of a famed Magnolia tree on the White House lawn that has become weakened and will be cut down. Source: Andrew Harnik/PA Images

#MOSCOW: The Kremlin has hinted at possible legal repercussions for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny over his calls for a boycott of the March presidential election.

#EGYPT: A British woman convicted of drug smuggling after being caught entering Egypt with 290 Tramadol tablets has been sentenced to three years in prison.

#BACKLASH: F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has apologised and blamed “a lack of judgement” after he shared a video in which he poked fun at his nephew for wearing a princess dress.

#GIFT: The app for Amazon’s Alexa device had more downloads than any other on Christmas day this year.

PARTING SHOT

'It’s something that I’m obviously pre-disposed to and something I’ll have to keep an eye on for the rest of my life but I certainly feel like I’m in a much better place than what I was.' https://t.co/sRlr8kCUiQ — The42.ie (@The42_ie) December 26, 2017 Source: The42.ie /Twitter

After an all-conquering year, All-Ireland winning Dublin footballer Nicole Owens talks to The42.ie about her experience with depression and her 2017 season with the Dublin Ladies.