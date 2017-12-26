Here's What Happened Today: St. Stephen's Day

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of the news this Christmas Eve.
IRELAND
- The two men who died when their SUV was swept away by floodwaters in Co Mayo on Christmas Day have been named.
- Gardaí are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a flat in Rathmines.
- There were manic scenes as post-Christmas sales kicked off around the country.
- The sales come as retailers report big spending during the Christmas season.
- A teenager is to appear in court over the serious assault of a woman in her 20s in Dún Laoghaire.
- Irish cystic fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley has spoken about her ongoing recovery from a recent lung transplant.
- The National Lottery is making a final appeal for a €500,000 Euromillions Plus ticket that has gone unclaimed since September.
WORLD
#MOSCOW: The Kremlin has hinted at possible legal repercussions for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny over his calls for a boycott of the March presidential election.
#EGYPT: A British woman convicted of drug smuggling after being caught entering Egypt with 290 Tramadol tablets has been sentenced to three years in prison.
#BACKLASH: F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has apologised and blamed “a lack of judgement” after he shared a video in which he poked fun at his nephew for wearing a princess dress.
#GIFT: The app for Amazon’s Alexa device had more downloads than any other on Christmas day this year.
PARTING SHOT
After an all-conquering year, All-Ireland winning Dublin footballer Nicole Owens talks to The42.ie about her experience with depression and her 2017 season with the Dublin Ladies.
COMMENTS (5)