Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND

Ludvig Daae at the Block Party arts festival in Cork's Historic Quarter. Source: Bríd O'Donovan

WORLD

Clowns attend the Clowns International annual Joseph Grimaldi memorial service at All Saints in Hackney, London. Source: John Stillwell/PA Images

#PLANE SEATS: The UK’s air travel watchdog is to investigate if airlines are “pro-actively splitting up groups of passengers”.

#CHEERS: US House Speaker Paul Ryan deleted a tweet where he hailed a school secretary saving $1.50 per week because of the Republican tax cut.

#AMTRAK: A train carrying 147 people has collided with a goods train in the US state of South Carolina, killing two people and injuring 116 others. (BBC)

PARTING SHOT

Tonight is American Football’s Super Bowl 52, but for many people it’s not about the sport. For some it’s the musical half-time show, for others it’s the famed (and expensive) Super Bowl ads. Here are the best ones that have already been released.