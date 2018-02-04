Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Sinn Féin has disciplined two representatives, councillor Noeleen Reilly and Dessie Ellis TD, over a dispute between them.
- Amnesty International’s Colm O’Gorman has warned that the row over a €137,000 donation it received could be ‘catastrophic’ for smaller charities.
- New research has shown that over 40,000 people are waiting for eyecare procedures.
- Irish hoteliers are fighting a plan to strengthen incoming EU restrictions on a cancer-causing substance found in starchy foods like chips.
- Footage emerged of Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly apparently removing a clamp from his car in Belfast.
- There’s a snow warning in effect in a number of counties as wintry conditions are expected.
- Exonerated murder convict Amanda Knox went on RTÉ’s Ray D’Arcy Show.
WORLD
#PLANE SEATS: The UK’s air travel watchdog is to investigate if airlines are “pro-actively splitting up groups of passengers”.
#CHEERS: US House Speaker Paul Ryan deleted a tweet where he hailed a school secretary saving $1.50 per week because of the Republican tax cut.
#AMTRAK: A train carrying 147 people has collided with a goods train in the US state of South Carolina, killing two people and injuring 116 others. (BBC)
PARTING SHOT
Tonight is American Football’s Super Bowl 52, but for many people it’s not about the sport. For some it’s the musical half-time show, for others it’s the famed (and expensive) Super Bowl ads. Here are the best ones that have already been released.
