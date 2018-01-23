Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The coffin of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is carried to the hearse outside the Church of Saint Ailbe, Ballybricken Co Limerick. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Armed police officers stand guard on the roof of a hotel near the congress centre where the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum takes place in Davos, Switzerland. Source: Markus Schreiber via PA

#DAVOS: The posh ski resort of was snow-bound after the heaviest precipitation in two decades, hampering the arrival of the world’s elite for this week’s World Economic Forum.

#TSUNAMI: A huge earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska sparking tsunami warnings along the Pacific coasts of the US and Canada that were later called off.

#SCHOOL SHOOTING: One person was shot dead and at least seven were injured following a shooting at a High School in Kentucky, USA.

PARTING SHOT

Dolores O’Riordan was laid to rest today. She was 46. A tribute which is being shared across social media is a video of school children from the PS22 Chorus in Graniteville, Staten Island, singing a version of Dreams.

Please click here if the video will not playing.