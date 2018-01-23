Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan was laid to rest today in her native Limerick.
- Former garda commissioner Nóirin O’Sullivan denied drafting a speech for then-Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald at the Disclosures Tribunal.
- An orange alert for wind has been issued for the entire country as Storm Georgina approached.
- Saoirse Ronan was nominated for an Oscar for leading actress for her performance in Lady Bird.
- Dissident republican group Óglaigh na hÉireann called a ceasefire.
- It emerged that a new private homeless family hub will open in the capital next week.
- The re-opening of Stepaside garda station in south Dublin was thrown into doubt.
- It was announced that Martin O’Neill has finally put pen to paper on a new Ireland deal, The42.ie reports.
INTERNATIONAL
#DAVOS: The posh ski resort of was snow-bound after the heaviest precipitation in two decades, hampering the arrival of the world’s elite for this week’s World Economic Forum.
#TSUNAMI: A huge earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska sparking tsunami warnings along the Pacific coasts of the US and Canada that were later called off.
#SCHOOL SHOOTING: One person was shot dead and at least seven were injured following a shooting at a High School in Kentucky, USA.
PARTING SHOT
Dolores O’Riordan was laid to rest today. She was 46. A tribute which is being shared across social media is a video of school children from the PS22 Chorus in Graniteville, Staten Island, singing a version of Dreams.
Please click here if the video will not playing.
