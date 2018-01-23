  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
'Exceptional' level of snowfall delays dozens of global leaders arriving in Davos

In the last six days, 63 inches of snow has fallen on Davos.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 7:30 AM
12 hours ago 11,005 Views 26 Comments
SWITZERLAND-DAVOS-SNOW A general view of Davos, Switzerland yesterday Source: Xu Jinquan via PA Images

The posh ski resort of Davos was snow-bound yesterday after the heaviest precipitation in two decades, hampering the arrival of the world’s elite for this week’s World Economic Forum (WEF).

“In the last six days, 159 centimetres (63 inches) of snow fell on Davos … a fall that we observe only every 20 years,” Switzerland’s Institute for the Study of Snow and Avalanches said in an evening bulletin.

SWITZERLAND-DAVOS-WEF-SNOW A vehicle covered in heavy snow in Davos Source: Xu Jinquan via PA Images

“From Monday evening until the end of the snow overnight, an additional 20 to 40 cm will be added,” the Institute said, evoking an “exceptional” situation.

Heavy snow has been blanketing Davos for days. After a brief lull yesterday, large flakes began to fall in the early afternoon, disrupting traffic and threatening to block the landing of VIP helicopters.

An economist registered at the forum told AFP it took two hours to drive the last 12 kilometres approaching the resort.

World Economic Forum 2018 A train operator trying to keep things running smoothly in preparation for the World Economic Forum Source: Jeff Widener via PA Images

Trains were more crowded with official Davos delegates, who usually take limousines and special shuttle vehicles to the week-long forum.

In the centre of Davos, participants preferred to walk rather than take the shuttles, which were slowed down by roads resembling skating rinks.

Cars and pedestrians intersected between high powder walls of snow. The streets are not salted in Davos, to protect the environment.

SWITZERLAND-DAVOS-WEF-SNOW A resident removes snow from her vehicle in Davos Source: Xu Jinquan via PA Images

On Sunday, the snowfall had already disrupted the road traffic and temporarily cut the railway line leading to the ski resort.

