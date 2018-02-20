Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Springtime scenes in Dublin as the sun shines. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Queen Elizabeth II sits in between Caroline Rush (left) of the British Fashion Council and Anna Wintour (right), Vogue editor, and London Fashion Week. Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire

#THUNDERDOME: UK Brexit Secretary David Davis said Britain “won’t be plunged into a Mad Max-style world” after the UK’s EU exit, despite the fears of Remainers.

#SCANDAL: Oxfam has said it was investigating 26 new cases of sexual misconduct which had been reported since the charity’s Haiti prostitute scandal broke earlier this month.

#SPAIN: A father has gone on trial in Spain in the case of an eight-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast found in suitcase at border crossing.

PARTING SHOT

In a living room turned "headquarters," the student survivors of the Florida shooting have a makeshift calendar — where major news network appointments are mixed in with funerals https://t.co/dR3Ue1bIPy — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 20, 2018 Source: BuzzFeed News /Twitter

Just days after surviving the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, a team of teens are trying to start a revolution against gun violence. They’re doing it from the parents’ living rooms and Buzzfeed went along to hear about their plans.