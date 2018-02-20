Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Catherine Nevin, who was convicted of the 1996 murder of her husband Tom, has died at the age of 67.
- Nevin’s trial in 2000 was one of the most-watched Irish trials in decades.
- As Permanent TSB plans to sell €4 billion worth of loans, the government is being urged to ensure the loan book is not sold to a vulture fund.
- A doctor at the Belfast rugby rape trial agreed it was ‘not possible’ to tell if injuries to alleged victim were caused by consensual or non-consensual sex.
- Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer has begun a High Court action against the manner of which his phone data was collected.
- Another 10 bus routes are to be redirected to avoid College Green in Dublin city centre.
- Irish politicians have been defending the Good Friday Agreement amid an increasing number of attacks from UK Brexiteers.
- The Cabinet has approved draft bill clearing way for the Oireachtas to set new abortion laws if the Eighth Amendment is repealed.
- A hospital pathologist working at St James’ Hospital misdiagnosed two cancer cases, a new RTÉ investigation has revealed.
- Psychiatric nurses at Waterford University Hospital today started their industrial action in response to overcrowding and staffing issues.
WORLD
#THUNDERDOME: UK Brexit Secretary David Davis said Britain “won’t be plunged into a Mad Max-style world” after the UK’s EU exit, despite the fears of Remainers.
#SCANDAL: Oxfam has said it was investigating 26 new cases of sexual misconduct which had been reported since the charity’s Haiti prostitute scandal broke earlier this month.
#SPAIN: A father has gone on trial in Spain in the case of an eight-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast found in suitcase at border crossing.
PARTING SHOT
Just days after surviving the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, a team of teens are trying to start a revolution against gun violence. They’re doing it from the parents’ living rooms and Buzzfeed went along to hear about their plans.
COMMENTS