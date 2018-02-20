  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Catherine Nevin dies, Graham Dwyer court case and Permanent TSB loan sale.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 9:03 PM
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6466 Spring weather_90537401 Springtime scenes in Dublin as the sun shines. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Royal visit to London Fashion Week Queen Elizabeth II sits in between Caroline Rush (left) of the British Fashion Council and Anna Wintour (right), Vogue editor, and London Fashion Week. Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire

#THUNDERDOME: UK Brexit Secretary David Davis said Britain “won’t be plunged into a Mad Max-style world” after the UK’s EU exit, despite the fears of Remainers.

#SCANDAL: Oxfam has said it was investigating 26 new cases of sexual misconduct which had been reported since the charity’s Haiti prostitute scandal broke earlier this month.

#SPAIN: A father has gone on trial in Spain in the case of an eight-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast found in suitcase at border crossing.

PARTING SHOT

Just days after surviving the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, a team of teens are trying to start a revolution against gun violence. They’re doing it from the parents’ living rooms and Buzzfeed went along to hear about their plans.

