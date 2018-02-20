  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 20 February, 2018
David Davis: Britain won't be plunged into 'Mad Max dystopian' world after Brexit

David Davis took aim at Britain’s critics in a speech today.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 7:18 AM
6 hours ago 6,077 Views 35 Comments
Updated 10.40am

BREXIT SECRETARY DAVID Davis made a speech today where he said that the UK will not be “plunged into a Mad Max-style world borrowed from dystopian fiction” after it leaves the EU.

Davis’ made the comments address Austrian business leaders today as he embarked on a series of speeches being described as the “road to Brexit” by the UK government as he spells out the British vision for a future partnership with the EU.

Brexit David Davis will address Austrian business leaders today. Source: PA

Despite a desire to leave the single market and customs’ union, the UK wants to have as smooth trade as possible with the EU after March 2019.

Davis said that the UK is leaving the EU because it wants to ensure that decisions affecting it are taken within the UK – not because of a desire to undermine the EU.

Davis rebuked critics of his government and its approach, invoking the post-apocalyptic Mad Max film series starring Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy as the titular protagonists.

He said: “They fear that Brexit could lead to an Anglo-Saxon race to the bottom.

With Britain plunged into a Mad Max-style world borrowed from dystopian fiction. These fears about a race to the bottom are based on nothing, not history, not intention, nor interest. But while I profoundly disagree with them — it does remind us all that we must provide reassurance.

He also spoke about inventions and Britain, describing initiatives to develop drone technology in the North East of England.

The British desire to leave the single market and customs’ union but retain easy trade links has not been well received on the EU side of the negotiations.

Chief negotiator Michel Barnier recently put pressure on the UK to provide the exact details of how it could solve these problems, including that of Northern Ireland.

“The time has come to make choices, and we await with great interest the choices,” he said.

Sean Murray

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

