Monday 9 April, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what had people talking today.

By Paul Hosford Monday 9 Apr 2018, 8:59 PM
47 minutes ago
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DUBLIN CITY SCENES 758A0435_90541751 Tourists on the Dublin Viking Splash Tours on Merrion Square today. Source: Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Explosion killed 15 civilians in Idlib Syrian civil right defense members conduct a search and rescue operation on a destroyed building after an explosion, which killed 15 civilians and injured 36, in Idlib. Source: Khalaf Joumaa/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

#SYRIA: BOTH RUSSIA AND Syria have accused Israel of carrying out deadly bombing raids on a military airbase in the Syrian centre.

#NOBEL: Three members of the Swedish Academy have resigned in protest at close ties between the institution, which awards the Nobel Literature Prize, and a high-profile man accused of sexual assault.

#HUNGARY: Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed a “historic victory” as his right-wing party took a thumping lead in the country’s key parliamentary election.

PARTING SHOT

Bray wrestler Finn Balor, real name Fergal Devitt, used his Wrestlemania debut to send a message of inclusivity, drawing massive plaudits.

