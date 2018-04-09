Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two tourists died in an accident at the Gap of Dunloe in Kerry
- The Disclosures Tribunal heard evidence from a Fianna Fáil TD
- Loyalist paramilitary groups disavowed criminal activity
- Dublin’s Lord Mayor defended a banner on the Ha’penny Bridge
- It was revealed a hero newly-qualified garda saved a baby’s life
- A mural removed from Temple Bar two years ago reappeared
- A case begun aimed at lifting reporting restrictions around the Belfast rape trial
- A garda was injured after being hit at a checkpoint in Dublin
- A Labour senator apologised for a tweet about Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
INTERNATIONAL
#SYRIA: BOTH RUSSIA AND Syria have accused Israel of carrying out deadly bombing raids on a military airbase in the Syrian centre.
#NOBEL: Three members of the Swedish Academy have resigned in protest at close ties between the institution, which awards the Nobel Literature Prize, and a high-profile man accused of sexual assault.
#HUNGARY: Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed a “historic victory” as his right-wing party took a thumping lead in the country’s key parliamentary election.
PARTING SHOT
Bray wrestler Finn Balor, real name Fergal Devitt, used his Wrestlemania debut to send a message of inclusivity, drawing massive plaudits.
