  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

14 reported dead after airstrike on Syrian military airport

Washington has denied responsibility for the strike on Syria’s central Tayfur air base.

By AFP Monday 9 Apr 2018, 6:59 AM
47 minutes ago 3,291 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3947648
A rocket is seen launched by the Syrian army in Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, two days ago.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A rocket is seen launched by the Syrian army in Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, two days ago.
A rocket is seen launched by the Syrian army in Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, two days ago.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A SYRIAN MILITARY airport was hit with deadly missile strikes, state media reported today, after the US and France warned of a strong response to “horrific chemical weapons attacks” on a rebel-held region near Damascus.

Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that at least 14 fighters were killed in the strike, including Iranian forces.

Washington denied responsibility for the strike on Syria’s central Tayfur air base, which came just hours ahead of an urgent UN meeting over the reported use of toxic gas on the town of Douma.

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone and vowed a “strong, joint response” to the suspected chemical attack that killed dozens, the White House said yesterday.

It added that the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “must be held accountable for its continued human rights abuses”.

Trump had earlier taken to Twitter to issue a blistering warning to the Syrian regime and its allies.

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria,” Trump wrote, lashing out at Russia’s Vladimir Putin, a key ally of the regime.

“President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay,” he said.

Damascus and its allies have denounced the accusations, with the Syrian regime brushing them off as an “unconvincing broken record”.

Russia’s foreign ministry called the latest reports of a chemical attack a provocation.

“A military intervention under far-fetched and fabricated pretexts in Syria, where there are Russian soldiers at the request of the legitimate Syrian government, is absolutely unacceptable and could have the most dire consequences,” it said.

Syrian state news agency SANA said early today that “several missiles” had hit the Tayfur airport, later adding that there were “dead and wounded” in the strike, without giving exact casualty numbers.

SANA first said the missile strike on the Tayfur base was a “suspected US attack,” but later withdrew all reference to America.

The Pentagon denied it was behind the Syria raid. A military spokeswoman for Israel, which has bombed Syrian government positions including those linked to chemical weapons, declined to comment today.

Regime forces, backed by Russia, have pounded Eastern Ghouta in a seven-week assault to dislodged rebel fighters, killing more than 1,700 civilians and prompting tens of thousands to flee.

Late Saturday, Syria’s White Helmets, who act as first responders in opposition-held areas of Syria, said “poisonous chlorine gas” was used on Douma – the last sliver of territory held by rebels.

In a joint statement with the Syrian American Medical Society, the White Helmets has said more than 500 cases were brought to medical centres “with symptoms indicative of exposure to a chemical agent”.

The reports prompted international anger, with UN chief Antonio Guterres saying any confirmed use of chemical weapons would be “abhorrent”.

The European Union said “the evidence points towards yet another chemical attack by the regime”, while opposition ally Turkey stated it had a “strong suspicion” Assad was to blame.

But key backer Iran came to Assad’s defence, saying the allegations were a Western conspiracy and echoing Russia’s warning against foreign military action.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Marriage has some very tasty tax benefits attaching to it: Here's how to claim them
77,488  52
2
A tapas bar claims turning this Dublin church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
58,337  37
3
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man in his 40s struck and killed by car on motorway in Kildare
53,550  7
Fora
1
One of Ireland's biggest builders plans to overhaul Athlone's rundown Texas Shopping Centre
3,145  0
2
How to make sure your family business is ready for the next generation
109  0
The42
1
As it happened: The Masters, final round
73,210  43
2
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Division 1 hurling league final
43,012  34
3
'I saw people taking drugs, taking tablets and drinking. I said, 'I don't want this life''
39,721  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Zayn Malik has pulled the classic Taylor Swift move, and Instagram is absolutely weak
17,625  0
2
Bertie Ahern had Twitter absolutely hopping after appearing on The Ray D'Arcy Show last night
12,512  6
3
An elderly Irish couple have struck up a friendship with Kim Kardashian's makeup artist
8,054  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
IRELAND
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'Less talk, more action': Thousands take to streets of Dublin calling for end to homeless crisis
'Always being the little kid, you have to try and find a way not to get hit too hard’
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie