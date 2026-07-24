Around 100 fines issued since first level crossing red-light camera came into operation in January

CLOSE TO 100 fines have been issued since Ireland’s first level crossing red-light camera came into operation at the end of January.

On 30 January, Iarnród Éireann put into operation at Merrion Gates in Dublin the first garda camera at a railway level crossing.

The camera records motorists using the crossing, and automatically detects drivers proceeding beyond a stop line when red lights are flashing at the rail level crossing.

This new camera is the first of up to six camera units which are planned for a range of level crossings.

While the key issue at Merrion Gates is breaking a red light, speed is the primary issue in other locations where the camera will be rolled out, such as Farranfore and Minish in Co Kerry, and Knockcroghery in Co Roscommon.

Merrion Gates was chosen as the first location due to traffic surveys showing persistent driver behaviour issues.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman this month tabled a Parliamentary Question with Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan about the number of fines issued for jumping the red light at the level crossing.

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O’Callaghan said there were 94 fines issued for proceeding beyond the stop line when a red light is flashing at the Merrion Gates level crossing between January and 30 June.

The justice minister added that there were fewer than 10 incidents in which a fine was issued for the same offence during this time period in relation to all other level crossings nationwide.

He noted that gardaí do not provide specific figures relating to incidents of fewer than 10 for data protection reasons.

Speaking at the time of the camera installation, the CEO of Iarnród Éireann Mary Considine said the camera would “encourage drivers to always act safely at level crossings”.

Green Party spokesperson for transport Feljin Jose told The Journal that “breaking a red light at a level crossing is probably one of most the reckless things you could do on the road”.

“While it’s good that Irish Rail, An Garda Síochána and Dublin City Council all got together to deploy this technology at a small scale, we need this right across the country for red lights, bus lanes, and the like,” said Jose.

He noted that the National Safety Camera Strategy was commissioned in 2024 and “recommended a series of measures to roll out camera enforcement around the country”.

“Disappointingly, the government won’t provide a clear timeline for when those measures will be implemented.”