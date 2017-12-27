Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of the news this Christmas Eve.

IRELAND

Cathal, Molly (3) and Aoife Furey from Ringsend joined people walking on the South Wall at Poolbeg lighthouse on a cold sunny December day . Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People enjoy the snow at Broadway Tower on the Cotswold hills, Worcestershire, after overnight snow has caused travel disruptions across parts of the UK. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#ST PETERSBURG:Â An Al-Qaeda bomb exploded inÂ a supermarket in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, injuring 10 people.

#ICELAND:Â One tourist is dead and 12 others are injured after a coach overturned in Iceland.

#TURN AROUND:Â A plane headingÂ from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorised person was on board.

PARTING SHOT

Here are 50 Irish women who absolutely killed it in 2017. Come on na mbÃ¡n!