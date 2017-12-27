Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of the news this Christmas Eve.
IRELAND
- A man appeared in court in connection with the death of an Irishman in Perth
- A unit Goldman Sachs appeared to be headed for Dublin post-Brexit
- A yellow snow and ice warningÂ was issued for 21 counties
- Rescuers found a man who had gone missing while walking up Carrauntoohil
- An appeal was made for witnesses to a serious assault on a taxi driver
- Radon was found at 2.5 times the acceptable limit at a Kerry mental health home
- A man was killed after being struck by a car in Donegal
INTERNATIONAL
#ST PETERSBURG:Â An Al-Qaeda bomb exploded inÂ a supermarket in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, injuring 10 people.
#ICELAND:Â One tourist is dead and 12 others are injured after a coach overturned in Iceland.
#TURN AROUND:Â A plane headingÂ from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorised person was on board.
PARTING SHOT
Here are 50 Irish women who absolutely killed it in 2017. Come on na mbÃ¡n!
