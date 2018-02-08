  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Nursery worker in England jailed for over 12 years for sexually assaulting three-year-old boy

181 images and videos of child pornography were found on the man’s iPad.

By Cliodhna Russell Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 7,835 Views 26 Comments
A NURSERY WORKER has been jailed for 12 and half years after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young child in his care.

James Riley, 42, was arrested last August after the child’s parents told police their child had been assaulted.

The little boy was interviewed alongside a National Crime Agency registered intermediary who assisted the three-year-old in giving evidence.

The assault took place at a nursery in Coventry where Riley was employed.

Riley initially denied all of the allegations. When his electronic devices were seized, 181 images and videos of child pornography were found on his iPad. Riley had tried to hide the files using an encrypted app.

He denied he had a specific sexual interest in children instead claiming he viewed this material because he liked to imagine himself as the abused child in the photos.

‘Bravery of little boy’

Riley, of Widdrington Road, Radford, pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at a hearing last year at Coventry Magistrates’ Court.

However, he denied the allegation against the young victim resulting in the three-year-old and his family having to go through the ordeal of providing evidence during the trial.

He was sentenced for both offences at Warwick Crown Court yesterday.

Detective Constable Clare Thorley from the Public Protection Unit, said, “At no point did Riley show remorse for what he had done to this child. His only concern was himself and the result of being caught with the indecent images of children.

The bravery of the little boy and his parents for coming forward is to be commended. They were incredibly dignified and courageous when giving evidence in what was a very difficult and harrowing time for all.

“It is thanks to this brave little boy and his family that Riley has received the punishment he deserves and he can no longer hurt other children.”

Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

