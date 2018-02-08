Johnston Mooney & O’Brien bread recalled over pieces of metal

ALL JOHNSTON MOONEY & O’Brien bread with a best before date of 11 February is being recalled.

There is a small risk that some bread products may contain small pieces of metal.

All bread products with this exact best before date are being recalled as a precautionary measure but no bun or roll products are affected.

Any potentially affected packs have been removed from the supermarket shelves and any that were in the distribution system have been recalled by the company.

Source: Johnston Mooney & O'Brien

Anyone with a bread product that may be affected can return the product to where it was bought for a full refund.

They can also send the empty packaging with their name and address for a full refund to: Johnston Mooney & O’Brien 11 Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

The company has apologised for any inconvenience caused.