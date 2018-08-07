This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 8 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Housing for All' - Activists occupy vacant property in central Dublin

Dublin Central Housing Action says it is occupying the property at 35 Summerhill Parade.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 7 Aug 2018, 10:56 PM
1 hour ago 6,986 Views 59 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4169040
The property at 35 Summerhill Parade in Dublin
Image: Dublin Central Housing Action
The property at 35 Summerhill Parade in Dublin
The property at 35 Summerhill Parade in Dublin
Image: Dublin Central Housing Action

HOUSING ACTIVISTS HAVE occupied a vacant property in Dublin’s north inner city following a protest in the capital.

Dublin Central Housing Action says that the occupation of the property at 35 Summerhill Parade is a protest “against the continuing national housing crisis and the government’s complete inaction”.

A live Facebook video  of the action posted by the group shows three gardaí speaking to protesters asking them to leave the premises.

In the video, the activists say to gardaí that because premises has been vacant for months and that the occupation in a civil matter and not a criminal one.

Speaking to the camera, one protester says that social housing is needed in the area and elsewhere in the country.

0155 Take Back The City Protest_90550819 The occupation followed a march for housing on O'Connell Street. Source: RollingNews.ie

When the activists entered the building, a number of them wearing Leo Varadkar masks hung a flag out the window which reads ‘Homes for All’.

In a statement this evening, Dublin Central Housing Action said that “action” was required:

We are occupying because enough is enough. Rent hikes, evictions, poor housing conditions, people stuck in overcrowded homes living in bunk beds, or packed into their relative’s homes, people couchsurfing, sleeping rough, living in hostels and hotels – we hear about these horrendous situations every day now, we all know somebody who is affected. And yet, those in power sit on their hands. There is no political will to make real and meaningful change to the housing situation.

Tweet by @Dublin Central Housing Action Source: Dublin Central Housing Action/Twitter

In a Facebook event created this evening, the group says that they now plan to engage in outreach with people living near the occupation.

“The plan is to knock on doors around the area to see how they feel about the occupation and the housing crisis in general,” the group states.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (59)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Germany jails couple who sold son to paedophiles online for more than two years
43,218  63
2
Seven dead in Spain as Europe bakes in near-record temperatures
39,427  35
3
200 ESB Siptu members planning on leaving union in solidarity with expelled workers
31,181  45
Fora
1
An NCT worker sacked for telling a customer to 'f**k off' has lost an unfair dismissal claim
572  0
2
The cost of building major projects has nearly topped the Celtic Tiger peak
326  0
3
After bagging €118m in funding, this ag-tech firm is building a Meath research hub
185  0
The42
1
'I saw people crying today... that's what football does'
28,060  12
2
'I knew I had strength there and I used it': Thomas Barr finishes strong to power into European final
19,063  9
3
'I’ve never heard Amhrán na bhFiann rendered as passionately as those Irish Liverpool fans sang You’ll Never Walk Alone'
14,205  27
DailyEdge
1
Two members of Boyzone 'ruined' a woman's wedding day ...it's The Dredge
6,367  1
2
Beyoncé talked about her FUPA in a Vogue interview, and Twitter is just so grateful
4,953  0
3
Seth Rogen celebrated the 10th anniversary of Pineapple Express by sharing weird facts about the movie
4,158  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ believe woman is using a national supermarket chain she works at to launder heroin cash
Gardaí believe woman is using a national supermarket chain she works at to launder heroin cash
'Housing for All' - Activists occupy vacant property in central Dublin
All roads lead to Dr Hyde Park for All-Ireland quarter-final double-header
IRELAND
â¬1.5 million announced by Ross is new 'windfall' funding
€1.5 million announced by Ross is new 'windfall' funding
Johnny Sexton succeeds retired Isa Nacewa as Leinster's captain
It's official! Ireland rise to 8th in world rankings after heroic World Cup run
EARTHQUAKE
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
'Everyone was screaming... it was so scary': Irish woman caught up in Indonesia earthquake
At least 98 killed as powerful quake strikes tourist island of Lombok
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Galway
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Galway
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Fingal
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie