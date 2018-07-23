This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Monday 23 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One dead after car travelling in wrong direction causes pile-up on motorway

Police in Northern Ireland have asked anyone with dash cam footage of the collision to come forward.

By Adam Daly Monday 23 Jul 2018, 2:05 PM
12 minutes ago 573 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4142717

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have issued an appeal for dash cam footage of a five-car crash in North Belfast, in which one man died.

The collision occurred on the M2 motorway at around 3.50 pm yesterday.

Police received several reports of a silver car travelling in the wrong direction along the M3 heading towards the M2, where the crash occurred.

In a statement today, Inspector Andrew Wilson made an appeal to anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

We are working to establish where this vehicle joined the M3 and its subsequent movements prior to the collision.

“I would appeal to anyone who has dash cam footage of this vehicle or information relating to this incident to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1004 22/07/18.”

Three other people were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries but have since been discharged.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Saying goodbye to Dad: 'I grappled with how I could fully express how much he means to me'
24,273  20
Fora
1
As its profits slump, Ryanair has warned ongoing strikes could cause job losses
79  0
The42
1
The last-gasp David Clifford goal which kept Kerry's championship season alive
14,991  26
DailyEdge
1
Lindsay Lohan is getting her very own MTV reality television show
1,675  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
WEXFORD
GardaÃ­ probe Wexford fire after reports that barbecue caused huge beach blaze
Gardaí probe Wexford fire after reports that barbecue caused huge beach blaze
Curracloe beach evacuated as firefighters tackle large-scale sand dune blaze
'It'll be way bigger than we anticipated': The rise of non-alcoholic beer in Ireland
DRUGS
76 hospital discharges of newborns with drug withdrawal symptoms last year
76 hospital discharges of newborns with drug withdrawal symptoms last year
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
YOUR SAY
Poll: Is it okay for parents to allow their children to drink alcohol at home?
Poll: Is it okay for parents to allow their children to drink alcohol at home?
Poll: When do you want a general election?
Poll: Have the Ryanair strikes affected your decision to fly with them?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie