One dead after car travelling in wrong direction causes pile-up on motorway

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have issued an appeal for dash cam footage of a five-car crash in North Belfast, in which one man died.

The collision occurred on the M2 motorway at around 3.50 pm yesterday.

Police received several reports of a silver car travelling in the wrong direction along the M3 heading towards the M2, where the crash occurred.

In a statement today, Inspector Andrew Wilson made an appeal to anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

We are working to establish where this vehicle joined the M3 and its subsequent movements prior to the collision.

“I would appeal to anyone who has dash cam footage of this vehicle or information relating to this incident to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1004 22/07/18.”

Three other people were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries but have since been discharged.