Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 14 August, 2018
Calls for drivers who park on cycle lanes to get penalty points

Motorists continue to park on cycle lane because they face no consequences for doing so, said the party.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 14 Aug 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago
http://jrnl.ie/4180073
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

MOTORISTS THAT park on cycle lanes should be fined and get penalty points, according to Fianna Fáil.

The party’s transport spokesperson, Robert Troy has called for an increase in physically segregated cycle lanes to be included in the BusConnects plan.

Speaking on the party’s proposed measures to increase cycle activity in Ireland, he said “without question” drivers who park on cycle lanes should face increased penalties.

He stated that he spotted three delivery vans parked on cycle lanes yesterday morning in and around the St Stephen’s Green area.

‘No consequences’ 

“The reason they are doing so is there are no consequences for doing so,” he said, adding existing cycle lines, which are not physically segregated, should be painted in high-visibility paint to differentiate the cycle lane from the road.

The issue of cars parking on cycle lanes has been highlighted in recent days, with the Dublin Lord Mayor admitting that he was guilty of having his car parked on a cycle lane.

However, it is not just Fianna Fáil that has been calling for tougher measures on drivers parking on cycle lanes.

Reacting to an image of a car parked in a cycle lane on Camden Street, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said it was “unacceptable”.

He said laws around the misuse of cycle lanes need to be enforced, adding that he has spoken to garda management to ensure a better level of enforcement.

Minister Flanagan, Minister for Transport Shane Ross and Minister for Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy are intending on holding a meeting in the near future between their departments and other relevant stakeholders to discuss the issue

“We have regulation – I believe that it’s light touch regulation – and that’s why I am in contact with my ministerial colleagues. I’m very keen to ensure Dublin City is a safe place for cyclists. Unfortunately, I cannot say that at the moment,” Ross said recently.

Top of the list

He added that it is “absolutely imperative that cyclists are put at the top of the list, the top queue in priority at the moment”.

“If people are blocking up cycleways, yes, they’re going to have to be pursued with a great deal more rigour,” said the minister.

In addition to greater penalties for drivers blocking cycle lanes, Fianna Fáil is proposing a number of specific measures to tackle cycling safety and infrastructure.

The party is calling for the government must ensure all new transport infrastructure is integrated with cycling infrastructure, and called for the rollout of ample bike storage facilities on public transport and near public transport hubs.

The party’s Dublin spokesperson, John Lahart, said there should bike storage facilities at all stations such as Heuston and Connolly stations so passengers have the opportunity to cycle on to work.

He also wants cycling officers to be appointed to every local authority, the expansion of the bike sharing schemes to include more suburbs and areas, as well as a reduction in the VAT rate payable on bicycle repair.

Troy also called for the expansion of the Bike-to-Work Scheme so as to allow people avail of it every three years instead of five.

