Boxing trainer Pete Taylor in serious condition after shooting at gym

Pete Taylor is in serious condition in hospital after this morning's shooting.

Pete Taylor is in serious condition in hospital after this morning's shooting.

BOXING TRAINER PETE Taylor has been seriously injured in a shooting at Bray Boxing Club in Co Wicklow.

At 6.55am a gunman walked into the gym just before a popular bootcamp class was about to start. He fired a number of shots, fatally wounding a 30-year-old man.

Two others were injured, including 57-year-old Taylor and a 35-year-old man.

Taylor is the father and former trainer of Olympic, European and World champion boxer Katie Taylor.

She has previously trained at the boxing club, which was set up by her father, but no longer has any involvement with the gym. It is understood she is currently at a training camp in the United States.

It is understood Pete Taylor sustained injuries to his arm and chest and is currently in serious condition at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Following examination of CCTV in the area, gardaí are now appealing for information about a silver coloured Volkswagen Caddy with Northern Irish plates, believed to have been used by the shooter.

They are appealing for witnesses to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300.