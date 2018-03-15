  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a gagging order': Department tells councillors not to discuss private planning applications

Councillors have said the direction from the Department of Housing is an attempt to undermine local democracy.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
33 minutes ago 1,718 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3903995
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

THE DEPARTMENT OF Housing has been accused of trying to gag councillors with a circular it issued telling them it is not appropriate for them to discuss the merits of or issues with larger planning applications in meetings.

The circular, seen by TheJournal.ie, was sent to the chief executives of all of the city and county council as directed by Minister Eoghan Murphy.

It states that it has come to the minister’s attention that individual Part 3 planning applications are increasingly being discussed at council meetings prior to a decision being made on them.

Part 3 applications relate to private developments, including plans for large private housing estates.

The letter reminds elected members that the decision making is the function of the chief executive or a staff members in the planning section. It also states that discussion of the merits of applications at council meetings does not form part of the statutory process for the consideration of these plans.

These meetings should not be “used by elected members to advocate that a particular decision be made on an individual application”.

Such a practice could be viewed as an attempt to undermine due process and exert undue influence on the planning authority and/or to make a decision that would not be in the interests of the proper planning and sustainable development of the area concerned.

It goes on to stress that Part 3 applications “should not be discussed” at these meetings prior to decision-making as these types of discussions by councillors are “not appropriate in the circumstances”.

The circular does note that councillors can still make comments on planning applications by way of formal written submissions to the planning authority.

‘Undermining democracy’

People Before Profit Dublin north-west councillor Andrew Keegan said it is “obscene that the largest elected body after the Dáil should be treated so shabbily”. He said it was “nothing more than a gagging order and a charter for developers and vulture funds”.

“The latest directive from Minister Murphy now removes any future criticism of large planning applications and copper-fastens a developers’ charter regarding any future developments in Dublin City,” Keegan said.

He told TheJournal.ie that without scrutiny from councillors, he is concerned that large developments without any social housing provisions will slip through.

Keegan also pointed out that members of the public expect councillors to ask questions and raise concerns about development plans, particularly in relation to housing during a severe shortage.

“This directive does not totally surprise us. The vulture funds are ramping up their influence and activity. They clearly want their development plans to flow without hindrance or criticism.”

Green Party councillor for Rathgar/Rathmines, Patrick Costello, also hit out at the circular, describing it as a move to “undermine local democracy”.

“This, effectively, is the gagging of local representatives, and follows previous moves that allows large developments to completely bypass the local planning system.

The housing crisis, the recently announced further reductions in apartment standards, and now this, is completely against the principles of sustainable development. The government needs to work with local authorities to use land banks to deliver high quality, affordable public housing. Instead, we have a situation where local councillors will not be able to raise objections to the slums of the future being developed.

“Instead of gagging criticism, they’d be better served reflecting on why their attempts to address spiralling house prices and rents have utterly failed.”

Read: ‘Landlord said it was none of his business’: Tenants left ‘in limbo’ after vulture funds buy property>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Breathtaking inequality': Shane Ross under fire over €150,000 funding for private school in his constituency
88,562  150
2
Poll: Is Simon Harris right to cancel his St Patrick's Day trip?
51,983  209
3
Woman wrongly put in Mountjoy was told 'if you keep being dishonest I can keep you in longer’
47,032  105
Fora
1
Tesco has quashed a payout for a worker accused of stealing cash from self-scan tills
1,240  0
2
Tower Records spun further into the red last year - but it's still 'excited for the future'
234  0
3
Two people stand in the way of Waterford's €280m Saudi-backed regeneration project
44  0
The42
1
England coach Eddie Jones apologises for 'scummy Irish' comment
65,498  120
2
Saturday's assistant referee Van der Westhuizen involved in England training
51,277  60
3
Ruby Walsh ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival after aggravating leg break
47,946  49
DailyEdge.ie
1
Emily Ratajkowski has been tweeting about a secondary school in Bantry, Cork ...it's The Dredge
10,699  0
2
12 'jeans and a nice top' ideas for St. Patrick's Day
9,127  5
3
8 of the loveliest celebrity interview moments in recent memory
6,460  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who threw burning pint glass of petrol into neighbour's garden jailed for 16 months
Man who threw burning pint glass of petrol into neighbour's garden jailed for 16 months
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Republican Congressman linked to Trump's travel ban to be honoured at Irish-American event
Republican Congressman linked to Trump's travel ban to be honoured at Irish-American event
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'There is important work to be done': Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement
HIGH COURT
Appeals court overturns its decision to allow Ian Bailey a retrial of his action against the State
Appeals court overturns its decision to allow Ian Bailey a retrial of his action against the State
Legal challenge lodged to allow people in North vote in Eighth Amendment referendum
Former TD comes centre stage in attempt by Denis O'Brien to name Declan Ganley in court action
DUBLIN
Property prices rise by 12.5% nationally
Property prices rise by 12.5% nationally
Drumcondra bridge named after UCD student executed during War of Independence
'Breathtaking inequality': Shane Ross under fire over €150,000 funding for private school in his constituency

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie