ENNIS WAS NAMED Ireland’s cleanest town by the Irish Business Against Litter group yesterday.

A league table by the group pointed to some towns that have a good record but also named others than needed to clean up their act.

While gardaí can issue on-the-spot fines for litter offences, catching people in the act can be difficult. It means that it’s often down to members of the public to police their own actions and those of others, but have you intervened after seeing someone littering?

Today’s poll, Have you ever called someone out for littering?

