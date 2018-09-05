This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Inspiring' BBC radio presenter dies from cancer aged 40

Rachael Bland said she had just days to live on Monday.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 11:40 AM
31 minutes ago 4,865 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4219995
Rachael and her husband Steve
Image: Twitter
Rachael and her husband Steve
Rachael and her husband Steve
Image: Twitter

BBC RADIO PRESENTER Rachael Bland has died at the age of 40.

Just two days ago, Bland took to Twitter to announce that she had just days to live. She had incurable cancer.

A statement released by her husband and son today said: “Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family.

“We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You’ll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx”

Bland was a news presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Diagnosed in November 2016 with triple negative breast cancer, she appeared on the podcast You, Me and the Big C talking about her experience. She found out her cancer was incurable in April. 

‘Inspiring’ 

Writing in the Huffington Post yesterday, she said the outpouring of love she experienced in recent months was “overwhelming“. 

Responding to her death, BBC Director General Tony Hall said: “Rachael was a popular and inspiring journalist. Everyone has been moved by her courage and dignity.

“She will be hugely missed by her many listeners and by staff across the BBC. Our sympathies go out to her family and many friends at this difficult time.”

