  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 4 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's wet and dull this morning, and temperatures are set to drop below freezing tonight

It’s set to get a bit brighter as the morning goes on.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 7:14 AM
9 minutes ago 426 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3938802
Image: Shutterstock/Niyom Napalai
Image: Shutterstock/Niyom Napalai

THERE WILL BE some localised spot flooding this morning as heavy rain continues along the east, north and midlands of the country.

Met Éireann says that rain has been ongoing since late last night and will continue in many areas in the east throughout the morning.

It is drier and brighter in other areas, with just scattered showers mostly across the north west.

Good sunshine is set to extend to many areas from the west as the day progresses, but it may stay dull in Dublin and the east of Leinster.

It will also be a windy, blustery day – with top temperatures only reaching six to nine degrees Celsius.

It is set to get very cold tonight for the time of year, with calm and clear conditions. It will be frosty with risk of ice patches.

Minimum temperatures of -4 to -1 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow will be crisp and cold, with clear conditions making way to more cloud as the day progresses.

Read: Nama planned email deletion policy one month before becoming subject to Freedom of Information

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Suspected gunwoman dead of self-inflicted wound after Youtube HQ shooting
86,846  99
2
Ulster and Ireland's Craig Gilroy unavailable for selection amid internal review
73,221  0
3
Explainer: What on earth is going on at INM?
57,012  0
Fora
1
'We were in danger of losing the roof over our heads - there's a lot to be said for desperation'
486  0
2
More than 600 homes have been approved for Cork under fast-track housing laws
481  0
3
What we know so far about the data breach claims rocking Ireland's biggest publisher
321  0
The42
1
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
48,509  54
2
Brilliant Ronaldo makes history as Real Madrid blow away 10-man Juventus
36,955  61
3
As it happened: Juventus v Real Madrid, Sevilla v Bayern Munich, Champions League
25,151  48
DailyEdge.ie
1
People have been moved by a lovely surprise that Stephen Hawking left for the people of Cambridge
14,739  2
2
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their divorce after 8 years of marriage
11,001  1
3
Two Irish guys made Tinder's List of the 30 most swiped-right daters
10,804  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
'It's like we have no border': Donald Trump vows to deploy military to the US-Mexico border
'It's like we have no border': Donald Trump vows to deploy military to the US-Mexico border
Bill Cosby retrial struggles to find jurors who haven't already made up their minds
Trump invited Putin to White House in phone call his advisers said not to make
GARDAí
Man charged over assault and attempted robberies in Clondalkin
Man charged over assault and attempted robberies in Clondalkin
Submachine gun and four handguns found in backpack in Dublin
'Heartbroken, devastated': Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly suffers serious head injury in attack
RUSSIA
Dutch lawyer becomes first person sentenced in Trump-Russia probe
Dutch lawyer becomes first person sentenced in Trump-Russia probe
UK scientists unable to prove nerve agent was Russian-made
Russia says Skripal poisoning is in UK's benefit as it is distracting from Brexit
PSNI
PSNI launches investigation into vandalism of iconic Game of Thrones location in Antrim
PSNI launches investigation into vandalism of iconic Game of Thrones location in Antrim
Photos: Police vans pelted with petrol bombs ahead of republican parade in Derry
Police make appeal over cash and iPad stolen from parochial house in Belfast

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie