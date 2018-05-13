  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Justice Minister: 'I have seen many women shake with fear of not being believed by a Garda or a court'

Charlie Flanagan writes about why he believes the Domestic Violence Act is one of the most important pieces of legislation to come before the Oireachtas.

By Charlie Flanagan TD Sunday 13 May 2018, 8:15 PM
19 minutes ago 1,288 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4006104
Charlie Flanagan TD

A HOME SHOULD be a haven. And for most of us thankfully, it is. It’s where we feel safe, where we feel loved, and where we find refuge – should we need it – from the freneticism of daily life.

I believe that is why we find it particularly abhorrent that for some, not only is their home not their refuge, but it is actually a place from which they need to take refuge.

Domestic violence is a heinous crime. The idea of attacking someone in the very place in which they should feel most safe, is so horrendous that it is difficult to take on board that it is happening, that we need legislation of the type which passed last week.

But need it we do, which is why, when the Domestic Violence Act passed its final Oireachtas stage in the Seanad, I hailed it as a ‘landmark bill’. I said too that I believed it was one of the most important pieces of legislation to come before the Oireachtas last year.

It was also one of the most collaborative. Collaboration is not always a hallmark of the political system, but in this case, my predecessor Frances Fitzgerald, my colleague Minister of State David Stanton (both of whom were hugely involved) and I enjoyed considerable engagement with politicians on all sides in both the Dáil and Seanad, as well as with NGOs. Indeed some of the most innovative aspects came from that collaboration and cooperation.

One of those innovative aspects is to do with the concept of non-violent coercive control.

For too long, domestic violence has been understood in law as physical abuse only.

Indeed, in my time as a public representative, I have seen many women shake with fear of not being believed by a Garda or a court, because they bore no physical marks of assault.

But they were certainly still victims.

And with this new law, the State is sending a message to perpetrators of domestic violence that non-violent coercive control in an intimate relationship is now a criminal offence.

After all, the effect of it may be as harmful as physical abuse, and it is a betrayal of the unique trust associated with an intimate relationship.

And while it may be challenging for gardaí, explicitly capturing it in legislation will also help victims identify that the behaviour they are suffering is wrong, encourage them to report it and cause perpetrators to rethink their controlling behaviour.

Another important aspect of the new regime is that an intimate relationship between perpetrator and victim should now be regarded as an aggravating factor in sentencing for violent offences including manslaughter and sexual offences.

This again sends a message that the State will not tolerate the appalling breaches of trust committed by one partner against another in an intimate relationship.

And there are other elements too, which will ensure the Act delivers on its central purpose of reforming the law so that it provides better protection for victims. To give just a few examples:

  • A relationship will not have to be ‘committed’ in order for a person to apply for a domestic violence order
  • Safety orders and protection orders will be available to persons in intimate relationships even if they are not cohabiting
  • Victims of domestic violence who live with, or are parents of, the adult perpetrator will be able to apply for an emergency barring order
  • When making an order, courts will be able to prohibit a perpetrator from communicating electronically with the victim, and
  • Victims will be able to bring a friend, family member or support worker into court to support them during proceedings.

Important and strong provisions are now in place.

But they can only be there for those who come forward.

In saying that, I would like finally to make a point about those who don’t. Because those who are afraid or who suffer in silence, need help and support too. That is why I welcome the ‘What would you do?’ campaign.

Supported by my department’s agency Cosc, the National Office for the Prevention of Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence, the campaign’s aim is to deepen awareness of the evil which is domestic violence.

We all need to become conscious of what may be in our midst so that, should we come across it, we at least ask ourselves ‘What would I do?’

It’s complicated, of course, and there is certainly no single simple answer, but opening our eyes to what may be happening around us – so that we can ask how we might offer help or support – is at least a start.

I hope the Bill meanwhile will encourage those who are victims of domestic violence to seek help, in the knowledge that we are doing all we can to make that help effective.

The enactment of it is a key part of the Second National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence and it also allows us to proceed further on the important issue of ratifying the Istanbul Convention. I want to see the Convention ratified as a priority and I am delighted to have seen this, almost final part of the jigsaw be put in place.

Charlie Flanagan is the Minister for Justice. The Domestic Violence Bill was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins on Tuesday, 8 May. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Charlie Flanagan TD
@CharlieFlanagan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Large live black beetle found in pre-washed bag of salad bought in Dublin Tesco
47,400  85
2
Grieving father says his four children were killed by their grandfather in premeditated murder
43,271  9
3
Man gets €20,000 in compensation after becoming depressed on late shifts
39,111  0
Fora
1
A worker got €20,000 in compensation after becoming depressed on late shifts
860  0
2
A 'slow adventure' tourist attraction will be rolled out from Dublin... to Longford
808  0
3
‘It’s frightening how we will suffer’: Why Irish drinks producers are fighting new labelling laws
180  0
The42
1
As it happened: Mayo v Galway, Connacht SFC
51,405  44
2
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
46,082  21
3
As it happened: Premier League final day match tracker
32,302  18
DailyEdge
1
A man is in police custody after invading the stage during the UK's Eurovision performance
79,808  31
2
Israel has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2018
66,130  177
3
Just 22 of the best tweets from this year's Eurovision
10,505  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Man charged over €335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath
Gardaí shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
PSNI
Officers injured in mass brawl involving 50 people on main street of Antrim town
Officers injured in mass brawl involving 50 people on main street of Antrim town
Robbery at Belfast newsagents foiled after customers intervene
Pictures: 'Significant' amount of guns and explosives found during 12 day search in Lurgan
ABORTION
McGrath accuses Taoiseach of lobbying for ban on online referendum adverts
McGrath accuses Taoiseach of lobbying for ban on online referendum adverts
Q&A: Can pregnant women receive cancer treatment?
Q&A: If the Eighth is repealed, what role would the Supreme Court play in abortion laws?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie