This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A gambler can lose everything in an instant, destroying countless lives around them in the process'

‘We probably won’t know the impact of online gambling on our society for another ten years’, writes John Halligan.

By John Halligan Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 7:30 PM
13 hours ago 3,703 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4161222
John Halligan

PROBLEM GAMBLING COMES into the spotlight every few months, typically when a high-profile sports star comes forward with their personal, harrowing story of how their life has been destroyed. Then public interest wanes, until the next sensational story comes along.

But compulsive gambling is an everyday reality that is devastating the physical, emotional and financial health of gamblers and their families in this country and doing huge damage to our communities and our society as a whole. And whilst I do not intend to be flippant about other serious addiction issues, I’ve always felt that an alcoholic can only drink so much in a certain time, but a gambler can lose everything in an instant, destroying countless lives around them in the process.

It’s been estimated that between 0.6% and 2.2% of the Irish population have a gambling problem and frontline workers say those numbers are increasing. Yet there is no dedicated statutory funding for problem gambling services in Ireland.

Our State-funded addiction services are limited and struggling to cope with demand and there is an argument that counsellors need to be upskilled, in order to deal with the complexities brought about by the development of online gambling.

Accessing a treatment centre for people in lower socioeconomic brackets is near impossible. And, as with any addiction, the longer the delay in accessing treatment, the more devastating the consequences.

‘No escaping this addiction’

While the government has a duty to step up to the plate on this, so too should the gambling industry.

Irish betting companies currently pay 1% tax from their gross margin. The tax was extended to online and remote betting in 2015. An increase of betting duty paid by industry from 1% to 2% is not a draconian measure by any stretch of the imagination. Ireland would still have one of the lowest betting tax rates in the world. But such a socially responsible, targeted and progressive move could have a significant impact on the supports available to those addicted to gambling.

Don’t get me wrong, I am in no way anti-gambling. It is a legitimate entertainment pursuit that many enjoy without difficulties. But when gambling becomes a problem, there needs to be services available and a certain burden of responsibility rests with the industry that makes such huge profits from their sometimes vulnerable customers.

Gambling addicts are confronted with incessant advertising, particularly during major sporting events – the barrage of betting ads during the recent World Cup being a case in point.

President Michael D Higgins recently expressed his own view that gambling platforms should not be advertised through sporting events. But the reality is the ubiquity of smartphones means there is no escaping this addiction, it is 24/ 7 and online gambling has been found to be up to three times as addictive as traditional forms of gambling.

We, as legislators, need to urgently open our eyes to the gravity of this.

‘Increase in problem gambling rates’

There’s no denying broad regulation of the sector is long overdue. There were some extremely worthwhile initiatives in the Gambling Control Bill 2013, such as a gambling regulator whose duties would include the regulation of advertising and sports sponsorship; and the creation of a social fund which would provide much-needed funding for problem gambling treatment, prevention and research through the creation of a levy on gambling industry turnover. However there have been considerable delays with this reform.

I know Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration David Stanton is committed to tackling the issue and a report on his upcoming reforms is due shortly. But the proposed social fund could take years to properly activate and, in the interim at least, I believe a 1% increase in betting tax could be filtered into dedicated addiction services for problem gamblers.

The Irish Institute for Public Health (IPH) estimated in 2010 that there were between 28,000 and 40,000 problem gamblers in Ireland (based on data from Northern Ireland).

More recent substantiated Irish figures are somewhat limited, compared to the research going on in other jurisdictions. However research in the UK suggests gambling addiction is on the rise and the UK Gambling Commission’s prevalence survey for June 2015 – June 2016 showed a 75% increase in problem gambling rates, while the problem gambling prevalence rate for Northern Ireland is the highest in Europe.

‘They simply cannot stop’

Those working in the services say that many gambling addicts start gambling as teenagers. The Institute for Public Health in Ireland has found that adolescent gambling is two to three times that of adults’, with participation rates for gambling in Ireland highest among the 16-34 age group. No doubt this is compounded by the accessibility of mobile phone betting apps. Yet we have no dedicated service for the prevention of problem gambling among young people in Ireland.

Through my constituency office, I am regularly contacted by the families of gamblers who are desperately seeking help, notably the parents of young men aged from their late teens onwards who are in significant debt because of gambling. The line I hear most frequently from family members is that they ‘simply cannot stop’, and the gambler often ends up slipping into crime to pay off their debt.

Mental health problems are often intertwined with gambling, sometimes leading to alcohol and drug-related issues. Studies have found that one in five problem gamblers attempt suicide, while four in five experience suicidal thoughts. The suicide rate amongst problem gamblers is three-four times that of the general population.

This is not the proverbial ticking time bomb. This reality already exists.

We probably won’t know the impact of online gambling on our society – particularly on our young people – for another ten years. But it is already a significant problem and we need to be proactive in our approach.

The proceeds of a 1% increase on the betting tax would have a significant impact on addiction services and its introduction would be a huge step in the right direction towards compelling the industry to recognise the vulnerability of some of their customers and play their part in ensuring those people receive the help they need.

John Halligan is Minister of State at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and the Department of Education and Skills with special responsibility for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Halligan
@JohnHalligan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Wildfire unveils huge WWII 'EIRE' sign on Bray Head
55,554  50
2
Call for winner of €1 million EuroMillions raffle ticket to come forward
34,787  13
3
This is the crack team that will be protecting the Pope during his Irish visit
30,930  105
Fora
1
Dublin council is worried about an 'overconcentration' of hotels in the city's north
364  0
2
Cork will play host to one of the world's first aquaculture startup accelerators
82  0
3
'Changing the relationships between banks and customers will take a lot more than slick PR'
68  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Spain, Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final
136,079  60
2
As It Happened: Kerry v Kildare, Galway v Monaghan - All-Ireland SFC Super 8s match tracker
112,359  45
3
Return of the Mac! Conor McGregor booked to fight for UFC title in October
56,395  140
DailyEdge
1
Una Foden's ex Ben Foden is getting a bollacking over his latest Insta
8,239  1
2
Danny Dyer is calling out "new age sexism" after the papers reported on his, eh, "massive package"
6,879  3
3
12 times Céline Dion was the human embodiment of 'big dick energy'
5,580  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
RYANAIR
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
Irish Ryanair pilots to hold further one-day strike on Friday 10 August
STRIKE
Ryanair says it will meet union next week 'once no further strikes called'
Ryanair says it will meet union next week 'once no further strikes called'
Eiffel Tower shuts down as employees strike over ticket plan
Ryanair says new talks should happen after Friday's strike as 'damage already done'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie