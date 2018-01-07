  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 7 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: 'We can improve children's school results with music, not maths'

Countless research papers would confirm this impact that music can have on improving memory retention and language processing, writes Chris Rooney.

By Chris Rooney Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 8:45 AM
12 hours ago 10,785 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3781471
Chris Rooney Music educator

I ASKED MY dad recently how he learnt music in primary school growing up in Belfast in the 60s. He told me about the BBC radio show Singing Together which broadcast every Monday morning at 11am.

Classrooms across the country would tune in and sing along to songs covering everything from Cockles and Muscles to cowboy themes like The Streets of Laredo – my dad’s personal favourite.

The show stopped airing in the 1990s and, in recent times, music education has since been given less and less priority in the UK. With increased calls for rejuvenation, perhaps now it’s time to learn from what was achieved in the past and decide how best to reverse the trend on a national scale.

Reigniting focus on the arts

In December, Leo Varadkar announced the Irish government’s plan to reignite the focus on arts education within schools. The Creative Youth programme seeks to give every child in Ireland practical access to education in music, art, drama and computer coding within the next five years.

The intention of the government is to create a country where people can think creatively and be prepared for the future.

With this renewed government focus, is now the right time for music to become the heartbeat of our schools’ curriculum? Below are three trends why I believe Ireland is poised for a music revolution. 

Music can help improve students’ performances in other areas

Back in October, The Guardian released an article called ‘How to improve the school results: not extra maths but music, loads of it.’ The report told the story of Feversham Primary Academy based in Bradford.

In 2013, the new Head Teacher Naveed Idrees developed a programme where children would spend up to six hours a week learning music. Prior to this decision, the school was performing 3.2% behind the national average in English. Since then, 74% of its pupils have now achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, against a UK national average of 53%.

Countless research papers would confirm this impact that music can have on improving memory retention and language processing. These, however, were not the only improvements the school reported: a rise in attendance levels, improved staff morale and an increase in student confidence all resulted in a much happier school life.

Music supports the proposed move towards play-based learning

Minister for Education Richard Bruton proposed reforms back in March where children would not study traditional subjects until 10 years of age. Instead, there would be a greater emphasis of creative play during these years. The proposed reforms are inspired by the high-performing education systems in countries such as Finland.

While the timeline for this reform is still unknown, a music curriculum consisting of learning songs and creating as a group, could be a positive first step in helping a primary school to deploy a programme focused on this new method of teaching.

This could help serve as a pilot for future subjects to adopt this play-based learning approach.

Music can help in reducing child anxiety levels

The Irish Primary Principals Network released a study last January which reported increasing anxiety levels among primary school children in Ireland. One solution suggested to reversing this trend is to build child confidence which again, music is great outlet for.

Take, for example, making music as part of an ensemble. This experience teaches the discipline of playing in time with others and blending sounds as part of a team. Performing music in a group can create a strong sense of achievement which, in turn, can help build a child’s confidence and also lasting friendships.

To conclude, music has always been relevant in our classrooms, it just so happens that certain political and societal factors are arguably making it more relevant now. However, even if the factors I’ve mentioned didn’t exist, it would still be a worthy endeavour.

Through our work in Dabbledoo Music, we are lucky enough to visit classrooms across the country and see the impact music can have not only on a child’s development but also on their parents and friends through things like school concerts and shows.

This power that music can have in bringing people together means it can, in my opinion, be the pulse of our primary schools and the surrounding communities they serve. That itself, is reason enough as to why we need music in education.

Chris Rooney is a music educator working for Dabbledoo Music. Dabbledoo makes learning music fun and engaging for teachers and students in primary schools. Visit www.dabbledoomusic.com to try out some of their free resources. 

Tweeting TDs: Who excelled on social media in 2017?>

18 was a year of monumental importance that had plenty in common with 2018 Ireland’> 

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Chris Rooney  / Music educator

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status Orange cold warning issued for most of the country as freezing temperatures set to hit
111,952  48
2
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died
59,152  171
3
'We have to get a grip as a society': Could you stop buying clothes for a year?
45,082  26
Fora
1
The boss of a huge Donegal engineering firm is keeping Derry City FC afloat
1,517  0
2
We're partnering with UCD Smurfit School to give one reader an MBA scholarship
328  0
3
Why Cork's 'recession proof' Fota Wildlife Park may struggle to grow visitors in the recovery
183  0
The42
1
Murray double helps Munster end inter-pro woe in convincing 5-try win over Connacht
28,370  53
2
'Is he being brought in with a tactical remit, to bring something different to their attacking play?'
26,389  7
3
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
21,980  82
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's why Irish bloggers and influencers are talking about bullying, FaceTune and fake Instagram accounts
8,686  7
2
11 times that This Morning was exactly like a weird 99p women's mag
5,785  4
3
Former footballer Richie Sadlier is winning praise for talking about consent classes on The Ray D'Arcy Show
4,868  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
US police apologise to victims after throwing away untested rape kits
US police apologise to victims after throwing away untested rape kits
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Iran says that meeting of UN Security Council over mass protests is 'a preposterous example of US bullying'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Body recovered in search for missing Kilkenny man
Have you seen this Dublin teenager missing since Friday?
RIP
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
'Left this world too soon': Tributes paid to young Bray footballer (12) who died yesterday
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie